Texas Tech volleyball is set to face Big 12 opponent Texas on Oct 22 and 23 at the Erwin Center in Austin, Tx.
Texas is currently the top-ranked volleyball program in the Big 12 and in the 2020 AVCA Top-15 poll. Texas leads the Big 12 with a .343 hitting percentage and 15.15 kills per set, according to Big 12 stats. In addition, Texas has not lost one game this season.
Last season, Tech fell to Texas in both matches of the season series with Texas holding a 41-3 advantage over Tech, according to Tech Athletics
The Red Raiders are coming off of a loss from Baylor. Taking on the bears to five sets on Friday, Tech lost a tough fight, 3-2. Then losing to Baylor again, 3-0, on Saturday.
On a good note for Tech, senior libero Emerson Solano is ranked third in the Big 12 in digs per set, averaging a 4.31, according to Big 12 stats. Solano sits behind Iowa State’s Izzy Enna and TCU’s Dani Dennison. As a team, Tech ranks fourth in digs with 14.73 digs per set.
Senior Samantha Sanders recorded a personal best against TCU with a pair of 20-kill performances, according to Tech Athletics. Sanders also added 12 digs that weekend, which marked her second double-double of the season. Coming in ninth in the Big 12, Sanders is averaging 3.19 kills per set.
Junior setter Alex Kirby is ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 9.94 assists per set, according to Big 12 stats. Kirby recorded 52 assists, a career high of 19 digs and four kills over the win against Iowa State. Kirby marked a double-double against TCU after recording 51 assists and 12 digs.
Texas will look to bring its strong offensive hitter this week against Tech. Junior Logan Eggleston leads Texas totaling 18 kills and a .350 hitting percentage, according to Texas Athletics. Trailing behind Eggleston is sophomore Skylar Fields with 16 kills and a .335 hitting percentage. Junior Brionne Butler with 12 kills and a .429 hitting percentage.
You can watch Tech take on Texas live on ESPN+. Thursday’s match will begin at 7 p.m. and Friday’s match at 6 p.m.
