The Texas Tech volleyball program’s change in defense practice has helped the Red Raiders to lead the conference in digs and come second in total blocks.
The Red Raiders have gone from last in the Big 12 conference in blocks in 2019 to leading the category in the 2021 season, according to Big 12 Sports.
Because of the teams work on the court, Tech holds a 13-8 overall and 3-5 conference record this season, according to Tech Athletics
Head coach Tony Graystone said the coaching staff and team made blocking a point of emphasis throughout the offseason.
“It is something that we committed to last season, we made a couple changes in what we were thinking about philosophically about the skill,” Graystone said. “We got to work and saw some things changing over the spring, and now in the fall we’ve seen a big jump.”
Statistically, the team has seen a spike in the category over the past year.
In 2019, the Red Raiders finished ninth in the Big 12 in the category with 108 total blocks on the season, according to Big 12 Sports. Tech ranked seventh in the Big 12 in 2020-21 in total blocks with 169 on the season.
Tech now leads the conference in blocks with 204 on the season.
The Red Raiders are led in the category by senior middle blocker Brooke Kanas with 79 blocks, according to Tech Athletics.
Kanas ranks third in the Big 12 in the category, trailing Oklahoma’s senior middle blocker Paige Anderson and Iowa State’s senior middle blocker Candelaria Herrera, according to Big 12 Sports.
In 2020, Kanas averaged 0.47 kills per set and now has 1.13 kills per set this season, according to Tech Athletics. Kanas said the team’s offseason work was crucial to her improvement.
“For me, this year, it just clicked a little more,” Kanas said. “We’ve been focusing on blocking because we did want to improve that. We have improved at blocking better together.”
The Red Raiders also are leading the conference in digs with 1,181, according to Big 12 Sports. Tech is led by graduate libero KJ Adams with 360 digs.
Adams said her teammates blocking well allows her to tally digs and have success on the back line.
“If we aren’t winning and putting up a good block, I cannot do that anyways. It is all because of my teammates,” Adams said.
Kanas said the Red Raiders are trying to create synergy between the defense and offense, and Adams has helped the team be better blockers.
“We all talk about connecting back and front row. If our block is looking sketchy, they’ll let us know that we should adjust,” Kanas said.
Tech will continue its conference schedule on the road at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday Oct. 27-28 and play against Kansas State.
The Red Raiders have two final series at home and will conclude its season at the United Supermarkets Arena against the Texas Longhorns.
The final home games will take place after Thanksgiving on Nov. 26 and 27th. Both games will be at 6 p.m.
To purchase tickets for the final home games this season visit Texastech.com.
