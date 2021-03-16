Tech volleyball will travel to Dallas for a three-game road trip beginning March 17 against North Texas. First serve is slated for 5 p.m. at the North Texas Volleyball Center.
Heading into the match, the Red Raiders are 7-12 while North Texas is 8-9, according to Tech Athletics.
But, Tech is rolling in with some momentum, coming off a 3-1 against Tarleton State. The Red Raiders' offense is beginning to hit stride, as they hit .364 as a unit against the Texans, led by 15 kills from senior Samantha Sanders, according to Tech Athletics.
Freshman Maddie O'Brien is starting to blossom into her role as well, tallying a career-high 13 kills and four blocks in her last outing as well, according to Tech Athletics.
The series between the Mean Green and the Red Raiders shifts heavily in favor of Tech, as they have won 21 matches to North Texas' one, according to Tech Athletics. But the teams have not faced off since 2017, when Tech won in the fourth set.
Following their trip to Denton, the Red Raiders will then make a trek downtown to face SMU March 19-20. Friday's game will begin at 6 p.m. and Saturday's at 2 p.m, both at Moody Coliseum.
The sample size of Tech's matches against SMU on a historic scale are smaller, with the Red Raiders having won seven matches to the Mustang's two, according to Tech Athletics.
Just like their last battle against North Texas, the Red Raiders have not seen SMU since 2017, where they swept the Mustangs at the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
Tech volleyball will have the opportunity to take one step closer to the .500 mark, and it will begin with their three-game slate in the metroplex.
