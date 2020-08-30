Texas Tech women's volleyball hosted their annual Red and Black scrimmages Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The coaches were able to get a better feel as to how each girl would compete in a real match scenario.
"It was great to get into the arena and get the feel of a real match," head volleyball coach Tony Graystone said. "I felt like we got better every set and I'm happy with where we're at right now. We'll keep doing this every weekend and continue to improve and prepare for the Big 12 opener in a few weeks."
Despite the annual tradition of the scrimmage, due to COVID-19 and the promotion of social distancing, the Red & Black scrimmages were closed to the public this year.
The two transfers, sophomore Reagan Cooper and senior Samantha Sanders, played on the offensive side with Cooper making a combined 31 kills in Tech’s two scrimmages. Sanders made a total of 28 kills. Caitlin Dugan, the Arizona native, fell just short behind Cooper with a total of 30 kills.
The pair of true freshmen, Mackenzie Morgan and Reese Rhodes, played in their first ever Red & Black weekend with Morgan tallying 21 kills, six service aces and 50 digs. Rhodes, on the other hand, made 60 assists, six kills and two solo blocks.
The returning junior, Tatum Rohme, led the two-day event with 84 assists overall.
"Right now, our pin hitters are looking good and I'm really happy with the improvement in our ball control," Head coach Graystone said.
As for the middles, Allison Bloss and Cadi Boyer anchored the net with seven blocks apiece. Whereas junior Karrington Jones tallied five blocks and 12 kills.
On the defensive side, senior libero Emerson Solano led the back line with 64 digs. Right behind Solano was sophomore Lindsey Dodson with 55 digs and nine service aces. Junior Katy Northcut compiled 36 digs through both matches.
Although the scrimmage was a good starting point for the Red Raiders, Graystone believes there is no substitute for good competition.
"More than anything, we need time together and more opportunities to compete like we did this weekend." Head coach Graystone said.
The Lady Raiders will return to the court on Sept. 24 to open their 2020 season against West Virginia at home.
