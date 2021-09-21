The Texas Tech volleyball program took two of the three awards in this weeks Big 12 Weekly Awards.
Junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer was named Offensive Player of the Week, according to a Big 12 news release.
Sauer was named tournament MVP at the Green Wave Invitational after her career-high 30-kill performance against Sam Houston on Saturday, according to a Big 12 news release.
Sauer is leading the Red Raiders in kills with 130 and kills per set with 3.51, according to Tech Athletics.
Graduate libero KJ Adams earned her second Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week award on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Adams, the transfer from Grand Canyon, is leading the Big 12 with 4.64 digs per set, according to a Big 12 news release.
Adams was named defensive MVP of the Green Wave Invitational over the weekend as she tallied 50 digs throughout the tournament, according to a Big 12 news release.
The Red Raiders will open Big 12 play against Kansas 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
