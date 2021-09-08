The Texas Tech volleyball program will continue their campaign with the first game of a six-game road trip with a game in Greeley, Colorado against the Northern Colorado Bears at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Tech is coming off the Red Raider Classic over the weekend, where the Red Raiders went 2-1 with wins over Texas State and Rhode Island.
Northern Colorado is heading into the matchup undefeated through their five games on the season, according to Northern Colorado Sports.
Northern Colorado senior outside hitter Kailey Jo Ince is the team leader in kills with 73 on the season, she is also fourth on the team with four service aces, according to Northern Colorado Sports.
Head coach Tom Greystone looked ahead at the coming week for Tech postgame on Saturday.
“Tough week, everything that were going to see in the next week is going to be high level with three really good teams,” Greystone said.
The Red Raiders are leading in kills by junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer with 51 on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Sauer is also third on the team in blocks with 13, only behind senior middle back, Brooke Kanas and junior outside hitter, Caitlin Dugan with 16 and 14 respectively, according to Tech Athletics.
After the game on Wednesday, Tech will head to Boulder, Colorado for the Buffs Invitational over the weekend with matchups against Colorado and San Jose State.
