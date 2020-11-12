Texas Tech head volleyball coach Tony Graystone announced on Wednesday the new signings for the 2021 class.
“It’s a smaller group, but we had some bigger classes in the past, so we knew we would have a smaller one eventually,” Graystone said. “They’re two of the best players in Texas … We are really excited about that.”
The Red Raiders will welcome Maddy Gilliland and Maddie Correa to the squad. They will be set to join the team next fall even though they are spring 2021 midyear enrollees.
Gilliland is a 6-foot-2 middle blocker from Coppell, Texas, who attends Coppell High School.
Before attending school, Gilliland was actually born in Lubbock, and her mother played for the Tech women’s golf team for four years. During her time at Coppell High School, Gilliland has been named a three-time All-District honoree. Her accolades do not end there as she recently received the honor of being named to the AVCA All-Region Team.
During her junior season, Gilliland was named a First Team All-State honoree and a PrepVolleyball.com All-American. Her sophomore season, she was a All-Area and All-State, according to Tech Athletics. Aside from high school ball, Gilliland plays club volleyball for the Dallas Skyline Volleyball Club.
“She has a great motor, and if you are a middle that is a work-hard position,” Graystone said. “She goes 100 percent every time and she has the physicality to be a good player.”
The other signee for the 2021 is Correa, a 5-foot-5 defensive specialist/libero from Reagan High School in San Antonio.
During her tenure as a high school volleyball athlete, she helped lead her team to three 27-6A district championships. During her senior season, this year, Correa has garnered state and nationwide attention as she reeled in the honor of being named a Prep Dig 2021 Top Ranked player in Texas and a national top 150 ranking, according to Tech Athletics.
She was also named an honorable mention for the Under Armour All-American’s and a place with the AVCA All-Region team. In her junior campaign, Correa set a new school record at Reagan HS for most digs in a single season at 856, according to Tech Athletics. Her freshman year, Correa helped to bring her team to a State Quarterfinals appearance.
Along with her 2021 class counter-part Gilliland, Correa also plays club volleyball for the Alamo Volleyball Club.
“She has great court presence, she is splashy, she gets charged when the team gets out-of-system, she has great ball skills, and there is not a part of her game that is a problem,” Graystone said. “The impact and court presence she has will make a big impact on the team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.