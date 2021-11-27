The Texas Tech volleyball team wrapped up its regular season schedule with a loss in straight sets against No. 2 Texas on Saturday, Nov. 27 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red Raiders finished the season 17-12 overall and 7-9 in Big 12 conference play, according to Tech Athletics.
In the first set, Texas was able to get out to an early lead with the help of multiple kills from junior outside hitter Skyler Fields.
Head coach Tony Graystone took a timeout as Texas led 17-12 and the Red Raiders briefly rallied out of the timeout.
Tech was unable to rally enough as the Longhorns took the first set by a score of 25-15.
The second set was closely contested through the early stages as the Red Raiders were trailing 13-11.
Texas created separation shortly after and got out to a 20-15 lead before a timeout from Graystone.
The Longhorns took the set by a score of 25-18.
The teams were trading points in the early stages of the third set and the teams were tied at the 10-point mark.
The Longhorns continued to create separation and eventually took the set by a score of 25-19.
The Red Raiders will find out if their season will continue in the NCAA Tournament at the selection show at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28.
