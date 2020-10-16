Texas Tech Volleyball fell to No. 2 Baylor Friday night at home. The Red Raiders’ loss came after a victory against TCU the weekend prior.
“It was a great match tonight. Happy with how we came out and had a lot of chances with Baylor. There’s a reason why Baylor is number two,” head coach Tony Graystone said.
The Red Raiders started off strong in the first set taking the lead, 4-2. Tech managed a .500 hitting percentage with 11 kills. Tech kept the momentum up with senior Allison Bloss and junior Brooke Kanas collecting most of the kills during the set.
In the same set, junior setter Alex Kirby had 10 assists. Baylor struggled to keep up with Tech, making nine errors, which included service errors.
The Red Raiders started off the following set slowly. As a result, Baylor took a 4-1 lead. A kill made by sophomore Cadi Boyer brought Tech even with Baylor at 11, however, Tech could not keep their momentum up and fell behind.
Tech still managed to hit a .308 hitting percentage, higher than Baylor’s .275 up to that point in the match. At the end of the second set, Tech fell to Baylor 25-19.
In the third set, both teams battled back and forth, but Tech fell behind Baylor in the ladder portion. At the end, it was Baylor who took the set 25-16. Senior libero Emerson Solano led the Red Raiders with a total of nine kills. Senior Samantha Sanders collected 6 kills with a total 26 attacks during the set.
It was another back and forth battle during the fourth set, and both teams stayed close to one another until Tech was able to find their stride and take the lead 10-6. Tech minimized most of their mistakes during this set by bringing down attack errors from seven to four and increasing attack attempts by 11. As a result, Tech took fourth set 25-21.
“I felt like we were prepared and stayed in the moment,” Graystone said about his team’s winning fourth set.
In the fifth, and final set, it was Baylor’s kills that Tech had trouble responding to. The Bears rode their momentum and took the final set 15-9.
Kanas led the Red Raiders with 14 kills on the night, trailed by Sanders’ 12 kills.
Kirby led the team with 39 assists, and also tied for most services aces on the team with two, alongside sophomore Lindsey Dodson.
“Thought our serves and blocks were really good tonight,” said Graystone. “That really helped us keep up with them (Baylor), because their offense is really good.”
Both teams will return to the United Supermarkets Arena at 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 for the conclusion of the two-match series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.