The Texas Tech volleyball team traveled to Lawrence, Kansas, for their last two matches of the season.
In match one, Tech fell short to Kansas losing 3-1.
The first set began with some back-and-forth action; however, Kansas took a two-point lead running the score up 11-8. Tech then went a 4-0 run eventually leading Kansas 15-14 after a kill by freshman Reese Rhodes. After both teams battled, Kansas ended up taking the first set 25-21.
Tech averaged nine kills, .079 hitting percentage and 20 digs.
Kansas went on to win the second set 25-13, dominating Tech in kills. A good run by freshman Mackenzie Morgan stop Kansas's scoring run 13-7, scoring a pair of back-to-back kills. Attack errors were a key issue for Tech, averaging 13 while Kansas had seven. Tech then struggled to keep up with Kansas falling behind an 8-0 run.
Tech picked up the pace in the third set taking a two-point lead. Kansas caught back up with Tech tying the set at 14. Both teams traded back and forth until Tech was able to pull away at the very end. Senior Samantha Sanders and sophomore Caitlin Dugan shared the winning kills bringing Tech to win 26-24.
Kansas did not let up the fight, coming back in the fourth set taking a 5-0 lead. Tech kept a hard-fought battle, which featured senior Allison Bloss scoring her third ace of the night along with Morgan digging up 16 digs. In the end Kansas took the fourth and final set 25-20.
Dugan led the team with 16 kills, 11 digs and a team-high hitting percentage. Trailing right behind Dugan was Sanders carrying nine kills and seven digs.
Freshman Rhodes played her best match adding seven kills and a double block to her stat.
The team as a whole averaged 46 kills and a .135 hitting percentage.
Tech will return to the court tomorrow Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. to take on Kansas for their final match of the season.
