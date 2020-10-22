Texas Tech volleyball traveled to Austin, Texas, to take on the Longhorns on Thursday for their third away game this season.
Following last weekend, Tech entered the match 3-5, after losing to Baylor, and Texas entered the match 8-0 in the Big 12 conference.
After a tough battle, it was Texas that won 3-0. The Longhorns have remained undefeated so far this season in the Big 12.
The Longhorns took the first set, 25-17 with a .410 hitting percentage and 18 kills. Junior Brooke Kanas recorded four kills in the first while senior Samantha Sanders trailed right behind Kanas with three kills. The Red Raiders collected a total of 17 digs with senior Emerson Solano making six of those digs. Longhorn hitter Logan Eggleston led the way offensively for Texas with 10 kills and a .600 hitting percentage.
The Red Raiders fell to the Longhorns in the second set, 25-20. With Tech only trailing behind by a one-point difference, it was Texas hitter Brionne Butler who scored the last few final points. Sanders recorded 10 kills and a .200 hitting percentage for Tech in set number two.
In the third and final set, the Longhorns won 25-12, leading the whole set. Texas took an early lead 4-2 and did not look back. Eggleston led the way for Texas finishing with a total of 20 kills and collected 22 points for Texas.
As for Tech, Sanders and Kanas led the team overall with Sanders making 11 kills and Kanas with nine. Junior Alex Kirby recorded a total of 27 assists, and sophomore Lindsey Dodson scoring one ace during the match.
The Red Raiders will return to the Erwin Center tomorrow to take on Texas again at 6 p.m. for the final match of the series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.