The Texas Tech volleyball team lost in five sets to Kansas State Thursday, Oct. 27, in Manhattan, Kansas.
Tech fell to 13-9 overall and 3-6 in Big 12 conference play with the loss, according to Tech Athletics.
This was the fifth time this season the Red Raiders lost in five sets, according to Tech Athletics.
Set One:
Kansas State got out to an early 7-3 lead with the help of a 6-0 scoring run.
The Wildcats reached the 10-point mark, but the Red Raiders tied the score at 11 with the help of multiple service errors from Kansas State.
Kansas State reached the 15-point mark at the media timeout and took a 15-13 lead.
Tech knotted the score at 18 with a service ace from sophomore middle blocker Maddie O’Brien.
The Red Raiders took a 23-21 lead with the help of a service ace from senior setter Alex Kirby and multiple errors from K-State.
Tech took a timeout after Kansas State took a 24-23 lead after a kill from sophomore middle blocker Kayde Fernholz.
The Wildcats took the set after the timeout by a score of 25-23 and closed the set on a 4-0 scoring run.
Set Two:
Kansas State jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the second set, but Tech tied the score at nine with the help of multiple attacking errors from the Wildcats.
Kansas State continued to build its lead and led 15-13 at the media timeout.
Despite making 10 total errors in the set, the Wildcats eventually took the set by a score of 25-20 with the help of a kill from the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, sophomore outside hitter Aliyah Carter.
Set Three:
Tech jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third set with a scoring run that included multiple kills from Dugan.
The Wildcats reached the 10-point mark after an attacking error from Tech junior outside hitter Reagan Cooper.
The Wildcats reached the 15-point mark and led at the media timeout.
The Red Raiders tied the score at 19 with a kill from junior middle blocker Karrington Jones. Kansas State took a timeout as Tech used a 5-0 scoring run to take a 21-19 lead.
The teams were knotted up at 24 before Tech took the set by a score of 26-24.
Set Four:
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 7-3 lead with the help of two kills from Dugan and a service ace from graduate libero KJ Adams.
The Wildcats cut Tech’s lead to 9-7 with the help of a 4-0 scoring run.
Tech built its lead and reached the 15-point mark, as they led 15-12.
The Red Raiders jumped out to a 21-16 lead with the help of a 4-0 scoring run.
Tech took the set by a score of 25-18. This was the fifth time this season the Red Raiders forced a fifth set and the seventh time this season they have played five sets, according to Tech Athletics.
Set Five:
The Red Raiders tied the set at three after the Wildcats jumped out to an early 3-1 lead.
Tech continued to keep it close as the Red Raiders tied the match at eight with a kill from junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer, after Kansas State led 8-6 at the media timeout.
The teams continued to trade points until the Wildcats jumped out to a lead and eventually closed the set and match by a score of 15-12.
The teams play again 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 and will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
