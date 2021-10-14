The Texas Tech volleyball program opened its late week series against Oklahoma with a loss in five sets. Sooners’ senior outside hitter Savannah Davidson tallied 27 kills and four blocks in the match. Tech junior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan tallied 14 kills and four blocks in the match.
The Red Raiders moved to 12-8 overall and to 2-5 in Big 12 conference play with the loss, according to Tech Athletics.
Set One:
In the first set the Sooners were able to get out to an early 4-3 lead with the help of a service ace from freshman libero Callie Kemohah.
The Red Raiders were helped by multiple scoring runs to reach the 15-point mark at the media timeout.
Oklahoma tied the match at 21 and the set was closely contested in the late stages.
The Sooners eventually took the set by a score of 30-28 after Davidson tallied back-to-back kills to close out the set.
Davidson tallied eight kills in the first set, according to Oklahoma Sports.
Set Two:
The Red Raiders jumped out to a 9-3 lead in the second set. Freshman libero Maddie Correa tallied back-to-back service aces in between a timeout from the Sooners.
Tech got out to an 18-12 lead before another timeout from the Sooners.
Senior middle blocker Karrington Jones’ eighth kill of the match helped the Red Raiders reach the 20-point mark.
Tech took the set by a score of 25-20.
Set Three:
The Red Raiders started with a 5-2 lead in the third set with multiple kills from Jones.
Oklahoma was the first to reach the 10-point mark first, taking a 10-9 lead.
The Sooners turned in a 4-0 scoring run which helped them to a 13-9 lead before a timeout from Tech head coach Tony Graystone.
Oklahoma continued to carry the momentum as they jumped out to a 19-14 lead before another Tech timeout.
The Sooners eventually took the set by a score of 25-16. Davidson had tallied 17 kills to that point of the match.
Set Four:
In the fourth set, the Red Raiders got out to an early 7-4 lead with the help of a service ace form graduate libero KJ Adams, her 11th on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech continued to build its lead to 11-7 with a block from sophomore setter Reese Rhodes.
The Sooners cut the Tech lead to 14-12 but the Red Raiders tallied a 3-0 scoring run before a timeout from Oklahoma.
The Red Raiders would take the fourth set by a score of 25-18 and forced a fifth set for the fourth time on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Set Five:
Tech was able to jump out to an early 5-2 lead in the deciding set with the help of another service ace from Adams.
The Sooners rallied for a 7-1 scoring run that helped them to a 9-6 lead.
Graystone took a timeout as the Sooners took a 12-8 lead.
The Red Raiders cut the lead to 12-11 with a 3-0 scoring run before an Oklahoma timeout.
Oklahoma would take the set and match on a play that was reviewed and called in the Sooner's favor.
The teams will meet again 6 p.m. Friday Oct. 15 in the McCasland Field House.
