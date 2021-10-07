The Texas Tech volleyball team took/dropped the opening match against Iowa State in five sets.
The match was the programs “Mental Health Awareness Match,” and the Red Raiders wore special shirts throughout warmups designed by graduate libero KJ Adams, according to Tech Athletics.
Head coach Tony Graystone said he believes Tech does a great job handling mental health and is glad to bring light to the issue.
“I’m glad we are calling awareness to it. I’m glad we are dedicating a night to it throughout college volleyball and athletics," Graystone said. "This is something that we take seriously, we put a lot of time into this, and we have great resources here at Tech. Our players are all onboard with it, they know that there is resources and support.”
The Red Raiders fell to 1-4 in Big 12 play and 11-7 overall with the loss, according to Tech Athletics.
Set One:
In the first set, the Red Raiders got out to an early lead with the help of a service ace from freshman libero Maddie Correa.
Tech continued to build its lead and the Cyclones took a timeout as the lead was pushed to 14-11.
Iowa State cut Tech’s lead to 18-17 with the help of a 5-1 scoring run that included multiple kills from senior setter Jaden Newsome.
The Red Raiders eventually took the set by a score of 25-21. Junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer tallied five kills in the set.
Set Two:
In the second set, the Cyclones jumped out to an early 5-3 lead with the help of a kill and a block from senior setter Eleanor Holthaus.
Tech tied the score at nine with the help from a combined block from senior middle blocker Brooke Kanas and junior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan.
The Red Raiders took a 12-10 lead with the help of back-to-back solo blocks from Kanas and Dugan.
Iowa State took another timeout as Tech’s lead bubbled to 14-11.
The Cyclones took a 19-16 lead with the help of a 6-1 scoring run that included a service ace from senior outside hitter Brooke Andersen.
Iowa State took the set by a score of 25-20. The set included five lead changes and eight ties.
Set Three:
In the third set, the Red Raiders got out to an early 6-2 lead with the help of five errors from the Cyclones.
Iowa State countered quickly with four-straight points out of the timeout which tied the score at six.
The Cyclones took a 13-12 lead with the help of a 5-1 scoring run which included two service aces.
A 5-1 scoring run gave the Cyclones a 20-17 lead and Iowa State eventually took the set by a score of 25-23.
Set Four:
The Red Raiders got out to a 6-4 lead in the fourth set with a kill from senior middle blocker Karrington Jones.
Iowa State took a timeout after a 4-1 scoring run for the Red Raiders that made the score 14-11.
The Cyclones rallied with a 4-1 scoring run which tied the score at 18.
A block from senior setter Alex Kirby and Kanas gave the Red Raiders a 20-18 lead before a timeout from Iowa State.
The Red Raiders extended their lead to 24-20 with the help of a successful challenge from Graystone.
Iowa State tied the score at 24 with a 4-0 scoring run that included multiple errors from the Red Raiders.
Tech took the set by a score of 26-24 and forced a fifth set for the third time on the season, according to Tech Athletics.
Set Five:
Iowa State jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in the fifth set.
Shortly after, a block from Kanas and Kirby tied the score at three.
A successful challenge from Iowa State head coach Christy Johnson gave the Cyclones a 7-6 lead.
Another successful challenge from Johnson pushed the Cyclones lead to 8-6.
Iowa State reached the 10-point mark and led 10-8. The Red Raiders quickly took an 11-10 lead with a 3-0 scoring run, however.
Tech extended their lead to 13-12 before another timeout from the Cyclones.
The Red Raiders had four opportunities to close the match but were unable. Iowa State took a 17-16 lead before a timeout from Graystone.
Graystone said he needs to see his team grow in their ability to close out the game.
“Our team has to show a little more growth because we just take our foot off the gas. They’re not quitting on the other side," he said. "We’ve got to do a better job finishing things out. Once we do that things are going to change for us, but these are lessons that we are learning the hard way.”
The Cyclones took the closely contested set by a score of 19-17.
The teams will play once again at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the United Supermarkets Arena.
