The Texas Tech volleyball team opened its series against No. 2 Texas with a loss in four sets on Friday Nov. 26 at the United Supermarkets Arena, snapping a four-game winning streak.
Early in the first set, Texas had all the momentum as they jumped out to a 10-6 lead with the help of three straight service aces by the Big 12 leader in aces, sophomore outside hitter Melanie Parra.
Tech took a timeout as the Longhorns pushed their lead to 14-8 but the timeout did not stop Texas’ momentum.
The Red Raiders cut the lead to 24-17 with a late rally, but Texas took the set by a score of 25-17.
The second set was closely contested as the teams were knotted at various points of the set.
The Red Raiders took their first lead of the night with a service ace from senior setter Alex Kirby at 13-12.
Tech created some separation and took the set by a score of 25-22. This was the first set that Texas dropped against the Red Raiders since Nov. 7, 2017, according to Tech Athletics.
The Longhorns created some separation in the third set after the teams were knotted at seven points early.
The Red Raiders fell behind and were unable to recover despite some lineup changes from head coach Tony Graystone as Texas took the set by a score of 25-16.
The fourth set was once again closely contested, and the teams were knotted at various points throughout the set.
Texas created separation once again and was able to take the set and match by a score of 25-17.
Both teams will close out their regular season schedules with a rematch at the United Supermarkets Arena scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27.
