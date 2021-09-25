The Texas Tech volleyball team closed its weekend series with a loss against Kansas.
The Red Raiders fell in five sets on Friday in the first matchup with the Jayhawks over the weekend.
Tech fell again in five sets on Saturday after getting out to a two-set lead.
The Jayhawks extended their winning streak to eight with the comeback victory.
Head coach Tony Graystone spoke about the loss after the game.
“Pretty frustrating, we played a pretty good start to the match," Graystone said. "Kansas did exactly what happened last night, and you could see them find another gear. Give credit to Kansas, because what they just did was really hard to do on the road, but at the same time we’ve got to have an answer when we are being pushed on.”
Set One:
The Red Raiders jumped out to an early 9-4 lead with the help of multiple kills from senior middle blocker Karrington Jones during a 4-0 scoring run.
Kansas was able to rattle off a 5-1 scoring run shortly after, which cut Tech’s lead to 13-11.
Graystone would execute a successful challenge late in the set, which pushed the Tech lead to 23-17.
Tech would get early contribution from junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer; her two kills and a service ace in the first set would help the Red Raiders take the set by a score of 25-19.
Sauer tallied 11 kills, 11 digs and four blocks on the match, according to Tech Athletics.
Set Two:
In the second set, the Red Raiders were once again able to get out to an early lead.
Sauer continued to contribute with multiple kills and a block in the early stages of the set.
Tech would continue to create separation on the scoreboard as the team got out to a 20-13 lead before a Kansas timeout.
The Red Raiders eventually took the set by a score of 25-14, closing the set on an 8-2 scoring run.
Set Three:
The Jayhawks were able to get out to an early lead in the third set.
Kansas extended that lead to 10-6 with the help of a 5-1 scoring run before a Tech timeout.
The Jayhawks lead 15-11 before a 3-0 scoring run from the Red Raiders cut the lead and Kansas used a timeout.
Tech continued to rally and tied the score at 18 with a kill from senior setter Alex Kirby.
The Red Raiders took the lead with a kill from graduate libero KJ Adams at 21-20.
The Jayhawks rallied to take the set by a score of 25-22.
Graystone saw the third set as a time when his team got away from the game.
“I think with all of our attackers, the third set is the one where it was back and forth, it was close and we were going for too much," Graystone said. "I felt that we got away from ourselves for a few points, and that’s not like us at all.”
Set Four:
In the fourth set, the Jayhawks got out to another early lead.
With the help of three straight aces, the Kansas lead was extended to 10-5.
The Jayhawks continued to create separation and eventually took the set by a score of 25-15.
Set Five:
The fifth set was closely contested throughout as the teams were tied at the nine-point mark.
Kansas closed the match on a 5-0 scoring run, taking the set 15-9.
The Jayhawks were able to provide a comeback victory for the second night in a row.
Junior outside hitter Reagan Cooper provided 15 kills in the match.
“Similar to last night, high-kill, low-error, pretty reliable,” Graystone said.
Tech will travel to Waco for a weekend series with Baylor starting 6 p.m. Oct. 1.
