The Texas Tech volleyball program opened its Big 12 slate with a loss against Kansas on Friday night, Sept 28.
The Red Raiders four-game winning streak was snapped with the loss, according to Tech Athletics.
The Jayhawks extended their winning streak to seven with the win, according to Kansas Sports.
The loss was Tech’s first against a Big 12 opponent in five sets since Nov. 6, 2020, against Kansas State, according to Tech Athletics.
Head coach Tony Graystone said he believed that Kansas was able to adjust well and that was apart of the eventual defeat for the Red Raiders.
“Kansas did a really good job with adjustments tonight and we were just a step slow keeping up with those adjustments,” he said. “I think we got stuck and didn’t quite figure it out fast enough, so that’s where we will put our attention on tomorrow.”
Set One:
Tech jumped out to an early 3-0 lead with the help of a block from junior outside hitter Caitlin Dugan.
The Red Raiders turned in another lengthy scoring run which helped push Tech’s lead to 11-5.
Tech continued to gain separation and would eventually take the set by a score of 25-15.
The Red Raiders received contributions from multiple players as Dugan, junior outside hitter Kenna Sauer and senior middle back Brooke Kanas all tallied four kills throughout the set.
Set Two:
The second set was closely contested throughout but the Jayhawks were able to get out to an early 5-3 lead.
Tech was able to take the lead at 11-10 after a kill from senior setter Alex Kirby.
The Red Raiders would push their lead to 22-20 before a Kansas timeout.
Coming out of the timeout, the Jayhawks rallied and turned in a 5-0 scoring run to take the set by a score of 25-22.
Set Three:
In the third set, the Red Raiders were able to get out to an early lead with the help of two service aces from freshman libero Maddie Correa.
The Jayhawks were able to tighten up the score with a lengthy scoring run in the middle of the set.
Tech was able to create separation once again as they eventually took the set by a score of 25-17.
Set Four:
The fourth set was close throughout as neither team was able to string a lengthy scoring run together.
Tech would take a timeout as the Jayhawks took a 15-13 lead.
The Jayhawks would gain separation and eventually took the set by a score of 25-18.
Kansas senior outside hitter Jenny Mosser tallied three kills in the set, she would tally 18 in the match.
Set Five:
The Jayhawks jumped out to an early 5-2 lead with the help of another kill from Mosser.
Kansas would continue to pile on and would take the set and the match by a score of 15-7.
The teams will be in action 6 p.m. on Sept. 25 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Sauer said it was a good opportunity to play on back-to-back nights and how it could help her team.
“I think playing back-to-back is a really good opportunity and we get to do it all season. So, we just need to make the changes,” she said. “There’s no excuses for the second night for who’s tired or who’s hurt, so we just need to do it and make the changes.”
