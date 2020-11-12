Texas Tech volleyball took a win over Oklahoma in their final home game of the season in the United Supermarkets Arena.
The Red River show down began at 6 p.m. Thursday night with sophomores Caitlin Dugan and Reagan Cooper, juniors Karrington Jones and Alex Kirby and seniors Allison Bloss, Samantha Sanders and Emerson Solano in the starting lineup.
The Red Raiders took another step toward a healthy lineup against the Sooners.
“Tonight, we got some of our starters and more of our lineup back. We’ve been playing so shorthanded these past couple of weeks. So, I think we had more of a comfort zone with just who we were playing with” head coach Tony Graystone said.
The Red Raiders had a strong start in the first set, taking a 4-2 lead. The Red Raiders found an effective strategy to contain the Sooners at the net with attacks. Dugan was leading the Red Raiders early with five kills; not far behind Dugan was senior Sanders with four kills.
Tech maintained momentum while averaging a .281 hitting percentage with a total of 32 attacks. In the end, the Red Raider defeated the sooners 25-19
In the second set, the Red Raiders struggled a bit with neutralizing Oklahoma’s serves. The Sooners took an early 5-1 lead. However, the Red Raiders were able to find their way back, eventually taking the lead 16-14 after Dugan’s ace. The Sooners caught back up with the Red Raiders tying the set 20-20. Oklahoma went on to win the set 27-25.
In the third, the Red Raiders found their stride taking a 5-3 lead. As a team, they managed to minimize errors and score another ace. Tech ran away in the third set winning 25-21.
The Red Raiders found themselves down early in the fourth set. The Sooners took a 9-3 lead. Multiple errors were called on the Red Raiders which caused them to fall behind four point the Sooners.
Oklahoma stuck with what they knew during this set by hitting heavy from the left side and aiming for those lines. Tech was able to fight back and bring up the score to tie 25-25. From there it was a back and forth battle, but in the end the Red Raiders pulled through taking the set, 27-25, and winning the overall match 3-1.
“We’re thrilled with the way things ended," Graystone said. It’s been a tough thing for us to finish out sets, and so to do when we were behind is even harder to do when were ahead. So, hopefully we learned a big thing today and next time we’re in this position it will get a little easier."
The Red Raiders and Sooners will return back to the United Supermarkets Arena for one more night of volleyball. The match is set to start at 4 p.m. Nov. 12.
