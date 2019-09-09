Texas Tech’s volleyball team defeated Northern Illinois, 3-1, in Dekalb, Illinois on Monday as the Red Raiders clinched the game with an 11-point victory in the fourth set.
The Red Raiders took an early 1-0 lead, winning the first set 25-18, according to a Tech Athletics news release. Senior Emily Hill recorded eight kills in the set to help Tech win its first set. The Huskies then tied the game, as they won the second set 25-18.
Following the loss in the second set, the Red Raiders won the third set, 26-24, and the fourth set, 25-14, to seal the victory, snapping a three-game losing streak, according to the release.
Three Red Raiders finished the game with double-digit kills, according to the release. Hill recorded 19 kills, while sophomore Brooke Kanas and junior Allison White finished the game with 10 kills each. White also led the team with two serving aces and seven blocks.
Adding to White’s team-leading seven blocks, sophomore Karrington Jones recorded five blocks as sophomore Tatum Rohme finished with four blocks, according to the release. Rohme also added 43 assists to her stat line as junior Emerson Solano again held down the backline defensively with 14 digs.
The Red Raiders will head to Las Vegas for the UNLV Invitational from Sept. 13-14. At the Invitational, Tech will play Pacific, UNLV, and Idaho as this will be Tech’s third tournament this season.
