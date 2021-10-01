The Texas Tech volleyball team opened a weekend set of games against No. 9 Baylor with a comeback victory in five sets.
Tech dropped the first two sets of the match and rallied to take the final three to defeat the Red Raiders' first ranked opponent this season.
The Bears came into the match having won their last six games, and this loss snapped their streak, according to Baylor Sports. Baylor is now 2-1 in Big 12 conference play.
The Red Raiders moved to 1-2 in Big 12 matches with the win, according to Tech Athletics.
This was Tech's first win against a ranked opponent since Oct. 3, 2020, when they defeated No. 13 Iowa State on the road, according to Tech Athletics.
Set One:
The first set was closely contested in the early stages, but Baylor was able to break away with the help of a kill from the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week, senior outside hitter Avery Skinner.
Tech turned in a 5-0 scoring run which gave them a 15-11 lead.
Baylor closed the gap and was the first to the 20-point mark and led 20-19.
The Bears eventually took the set by a score of 25-23.
Set Two:
The Red Raiders were able to get out to an early 5-1 lead with the help of four straight service aces from senior middle back Karrington Jones.
Baylor countered with a 3-1 scoring run, which evened the set at seven.
The Bears continued scoring, eventually taking a 15-12 lead at the media timeout.
A successful Tech challenge cut the Baylor lead to 23-19, but the Bears would eventually take the set by a score of 25-19.
Set Three:
Baylor got out to an early 5-2 lead in the third set.
The Bears continued to build their lead until a Tech timeout at 10-6.
The Red Raiders rallied coming out of the timeout and eventually tied the set at 13.
Tech’s momentum continued to build as the team reached the 20-point mark first and led 20-17.
The Red Raiders took a timeout as the Bears cut the lead to 22-21.
Tech eventually closed the set by a score of 25-22.
Set Four:
The Red Raiders got out to an early 6-1 lead in the fourth set.
Tech continued to build its lead, reaching the 15-point mark first, and led 15-11.
The Red Raiders continued to build their lead and eventually reached the 20-point mark.
Baylor cut the lead to 23-22, but the Red Raiders took the set by a score of 25-22, forcing a fifth and decisive set.
Set Five:
Baylor jumped out to an early 5-3 lead in the last set.
The Red Raiders tied the set at seven with the help of a 3-0 scoring run.
The teams continued to go back and forth and were tied at 15.
Tech got help from a service error from Skinner and eventually took the set by a score of 17-15.
The teams will meet again at 6 p.m. Oct. 2, and the match will be televised via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
