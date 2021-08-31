The Texas Tech volleyball team concluded their road trip on Tuesday, Aug. 31 with a three-set win against Abilene Christian University.
Tech came into the match after their weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee, which resulted in two wins and one loss.
Juniors Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper stood out in what was otherwise a rounded-out performance by the Red Raiders, with Cooper tallying five kills and five blocks while Sauer totaled ten kills and two blocks throughout the match.
The Red Raiders got out to an early start in the match, jumping out to an 8-5 lead in the first set which included three kills by senior Samantha Sanders.
Tech continued to be in control of the match, eventually taking the first set after a 6-1 run to end the set. The team took the set by a final score of 25-17.
The second set was more of the same as the Red Raiders jumped out to an early 7-2 lead. Tech went on multiple lengthy runs throughout the set which helped the team win the set and match quickly.
The lengthy runs came in the form of a 9-1 scoring stretch which pushed the score to 17-6 and 5-0 run to seal the second set by a score of 25-15.
The third and final set was Tech’s most dominant stretch of play of the night. After jumping out to a 7-5 lead, Tech went on a 13-5 run to put the match out of reach and would eventually take the final set by a score of 25-13.
The Red Raiders will return to Lubbock for the home opener at the United Supermarkets Arena at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3 against Texas State.
Tech will also be hosting the University of Rhode Island and number six Ohio State University during the tournament.
