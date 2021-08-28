Texas Tech volleyball kicked off its regular season in the Tennessee Classic starting on Friday, Aug. 27. They took on East Tennessee State and Tennessee on their first day of the tournament at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Senior setter Alex Kirby made a return to her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee during this tournament. She tallied forty-five assists and four kills throughout the day.
In their opening match of the tournament and regular season, Tech took on East Tennessee State. Tech was dominant and were able to take the match in straight sets. They took the sets 25-20, 25-19, and 25-21.
Junior Caitlin Dugan played in all three sets, she notched 11 kills on 17 total attacks while only committing one attack error, which came in the first set.
East Tennessee State committed 24 attack errors compared to Tech’s 10 attack errors.
By the end of the game, Tech tallied 10 total blocks compared to East Tennessee State’s three.
In the second game Friday evening, Tech took on Tennessee. This match ended with Tech losing to Tennessee in straight sets.
In the first set, the Red Raiders could not bounce back as Tennessee took the set by a score of 25-15.
Throughout the second set, the Lady Vols continued to have control as Tech was unable to get a rally started after falling behind early in the set. Tech took a timeout down 21-15 but it was in vain as they eventually fell 25-17.
The third set was more of the same, the Red Raiders were outmatched and fell by a score of 25-18.
Lady Vol’s senior from Bakersfield, California, Breana Runnels tallied 17 kills on 34 attempts while committing only four errors.
Junior Morgahn Fingall from Tennessee also tallied 17 kills on 37 attempts and committed six errors.
Sophomore Maddie O’Brien finished the loss with five kills and two solo blocks for the Red Raiders.
In the final game of the Tennessee Classic, the Tech took on NC State at 10 a.m. on Saturday and nailed their second win of the season.
Tech fell behind early and dropped the first two sets. They also had to mount a fifth-set comeback as they fell behind early in the decider.
The Red Raiders were helped to a comeback by junior Kenna Sauer, who had 12 kills and 21 digs.
Throughout the early stages of the first set, NC State and Tech were going back and forth. That was until NC State went on a five-point run taking the score from 16-14 to 21-14.
The Red Raiders were unable to climb back in the set, and eventually dropped the first set with the score of 25-18.
In the second set, Tech had a six-point run climaxed by an ace from freshman out of San Antonio, Texas, Maddie Correa. NC State countered with their own five-point run getting right back into the set.
Tech seemed to have a grasp on the set, until NC State ripped off yet another lengthy run taking the lead in the second set.
The Red Raiders were able to once again counter, tying the set at 14-14 after a five-point run that included a pair of attacking errors from NC State.
NC State continued to have control of the game, as a pair of aces from junior setter from Mililani, Hawaii, Kristen McDaniel pushed the score to 18-16. NC State eventually took the second set by a score of 25-21.
Third set started differently with a pair of kills from Correa who pushed the tally to 4-1 in favor of Tech.
NC State eventually called a timeout after Tech continued to push the lead to 8-3.
The Wolfpack were able to tie it up after a 7-1 run coming out of the timeout, and eventually took a 13-11 lead.
A string of attacking errors from a variety of NC State players allowed Tech to take a 15-13 lead. Tech wouldn’t let go of that lead in the end, they took the third set by a score of 25-22.
In the fourth set, NC State began to get some separation throughout, but the Red Raiders were right behind to match their efforts.
Late in the set, the Red Raiders went on a 3-point run to take the lead 18-17. NC State called a timeout but Tech extended the lead to 20-17 before yet another NC State timeout.
Tech junior from Rowlett, Texas, Reagan Cooper, tallied four straight kills throughout this stretch, pushing the Red Raiders lead to 22-17.
Tech would close out the highly contested fourth set by a score of 25-20, forcing a fifth and final set.
NC State had an early lead in the fifth set, but Tech was able to tie it up at four with the help of a block by Cooper.
Tech went on a 9-2 run to close out the comeback in the set and match, taking the fifth set by a score of 15-9.
Tech finished the Tennessee Classic with a 2-1 overall record and will continue their time on the road when they take on Abilene Christian University at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31st.
