The Texas Tech volleyball team dropped its final match of the season against Kansas. The Red Raiders fell in four sets to the Jayhawks: 25-17, 29-27, 25-17, 25-20.
Sophomore Caitlin Dugan paced the Red Raiders with a 12 kill performance. Dugan also added 10 digs to her stats. Senior Samantha Sanders and Freshman Mackenzie Morgan scored two aces for the night while freshman Reagan Cooper tied her career high tallying ten digs.
Kansas came out hot with two kills and an ace to start of the set. Tech was able to keep up with Kansas’s early momentum holding them in the lead by just one point. It was a kill made by Kansas hitter Anezka Szabo and two errors on Tech that tallied three points for the Jayhawks. In the end, Tech gave it their best to stay on Kansas’ tail, however, the Jayhawks went on a 4-0 scoring run to end the set 25-17.
Tech came back in the second set and eventually won 29-27. Both teams tied the score up at 8-8 until two attack errors were called on Tech causing them to fall behind Kansas. The Red Raider came roaring back and took the lead at 22-21. The set then had six ties down the stretch before Texas Tech won the battle, 29-27.
The Jayhawks slipped away in the third winning 25-17. After quickly falling behind, Tech managed to score a few points after sophomore Cadi Boyer made two huge blocks bringing Tech 3-5. After a timeout, Kansas found their opportunity to pull away gaining an eight-point lead. From there, Tech struggled to catch back up and ended falling to Kansas.
In the fourth and final set, Tech tried their best to chip away at the lead, but Kansas scored four of the final six points to win the final set 25-20.
Tech finished the 2020 fall season 5-11 in Big 12 play.
