The Texas Tech soccer team defeated Kansas 2-1 on Friday, Oct. 22, at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
Six seniors were honored for Senior Day prior to kickoff, including goalkeeper Sydney Malmstrom, defender Brittany Martin, midfielder Jen Rose, midfielder Jordie Harr, defender Cassie Hiatt and forward Kirsten Davis.
Jayhawk senior defender Grace Wiltgen took the first shot of the match which landed off target.
Tech responded in the 18th minute with a shot from Hiatt that was blocked by a Kansas defender.
Davis shot a close call in the 29th minute that went just above the net, keeping the score tied 0-0.
The Red Raiders struck first in the 44th minute with a goal from sophomore forward Gisselle Kozarski, assisted by Davis. This was Kozarski’s second goal of the season.
The Red Raiders wrapped up the first half with a 1-0 lead over the Jayhawks.
Hiatt took the first shot of the second half in the 59th minute, but it was saved by Jayhawk goalkeeper Emilie Gavillet.
Kansas sophomore forward Brie Severns had a close call in the 61st minute that nearly resulted in a goal for the Jayhawks, but it landed just above the net, keeping the match 1-0.
The Red Raiders nearly doubled their lead in the 62nd minute with a shot from Davis, however, Gavillet dove and saved the shot which prevented the goal.
Tech goalkeeper Madison White made her first save of the night in the 64th minute after a shot from Wiltgen in the 64th minute.
In the 76th minute, Davis doubled the score for the Red Raiders with a goal that was assisted by Harr. This was Davis’ 14th goal of the season.
Kansas responded in the 80th minute with sophomore forward Shira Elinav, putting the Jayhawks on the board to make the score 2-1.
The 90-minute regulation ended with Tech having 12 shots and five on goal, and Kansas having 10 shots and two on goal.
