The Texas Tech women's soccer program opened its fall season with a 1-0 win over University of Texas at El Paso at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the John Walker Soccer Complex.
During the third minute in the first half of the match, junior defender Macy Schultz had the first shot but was off target. This missed shot kept the score 0-0 with 42 minutes left in the half.
Senior forward Kirsten Davis attempted to score the first goal of the season in the 11th minute but was denied. Tech had another opportunity to score minutes later on a corner kick but it was saved by the Miners' goalkeeper Emily Parrott.
For roughly 20 minutes, the Red Raiders emphasized possession and ball movement but were unable to capitalize on any scoring opportunities.
With ten minutes left in the first half, Davis scored the first goal of the season with an assist from freshman defender Macy Blackburn. This goal gave the Red Raiders a 1-0 advantage going into the second half of the game.
By the end of the first half, Tech maintained possession for a majority of the time while UTEP struggled to advance the ball deep into the Red Raiders territory.
Going into halftime, Tech had five shots to UTEP's zero. However, the Miners' defense was able to keep the Tech offense dormant with 2 saves.
Through the first 10 minutes of the second half both teams played physical defense. The Red Raiders were aggressive but UTEP forced turnovers, which kept Tech from advancing on opportunities to score.
Tech attempted back-to-back goals 15 minutes into the second half shot by Davis and senior midfielder Jordie Harr.
Missed opportunities characterized the Red Raider's night while UTEP failed to have a single shot through the first 30 minutes of the second half. Time of possession was in favor of the Red Raiders for most of the match.
Davis had 5 shots for the Red Raiders and scored the only goal of the match. UTEP's goalkeeper kept Tech from furthering the lead with three saves.
Tech used aggressive defense and ball control to keep the Miner's scoreless through the end of the game.
The Red Raiders conclude their home opener with a 1-0 win and will travel to University of California San Diego at 1 p.m. on Sunday for their second game of the season.
