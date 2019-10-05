The Texas Tech football team upset No. 21 Oklahoma State with a 45-35 win on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium. With the win, the Red Raiders remain undefeated at home this season, 3-0.
Starting the game, the Red Raiders’ defense forced a fumble on Oklahoma State’s first drive of the game. Senior Broderick Washington recovered the loose ball to put Tech on Oklahoma State’s 27-yard line. The Red Raiders could not score a touchdown on the drive following the turnover, but redshirt freshman Trey Wolff nailed a 38-yard field goal to give Tech the first lead of the game, 3-0.
Following the score, the Red Raiders’ defense kept the Cowboys from adding points on the board, ending the drive with a sack by sophomore defensive lineman Nelson Mbanasor on third down. The sack forced the Cowboys to punt, but the Red Raiders could not score after going three-and-out on offense.
On Tech’s third drive of the game, the Red Raiders recorded their first first down of the game, recording five consecutive first downs. The drive ended with a rushing touchdown by junior quarterback Jett Duffey. Duffey dodged a sack and scrambled for the 16-yard touchdown to put the Red Raiders up 10-0 with five minutes left in the first quarter.
After Tech’s touchdown drive, the Red Raiders’ defense stopped the Cowboys as senior linebacker Jordyn Brooks recorded a sack to put Oklahoma State in a third-and-14 situation. Washington followed, forcing the Cowboys to punt after stopping Chuba Hubbard on the run.
The Red Raiders grew their lead after moving the ball down the field. The drive ended with a 27-yard field goal by Wolff to give Tech a 13-0 lead. With the field goal, Wolff was 7-7 for the season.
With the first quarter concluding, Tech kept Oklahoma State scoreless, leading 13-0. Duffey threw for 52 yards in the first quarter as senior Armand Shyne led the team with 25 rushing yards. Sophomore Ta’Zhawn Henry led the Red Raiders in receiving yards with 20 in the first quarter. On the defensive end, Brooks led the team with five total tackles while also recording one of Tech’s four sacks.
Early in the second quarter, junior defensive back Damarcus Fields recorded the Red Raiders’ second takeaway of the game as he intercepted one of Spencer Sanders’ passes. Tech could not capitalize off of the takeaway as Wolff missed his first field goal of the season, barely missing the 43-yard attempt.
On Oklahoma State’s next drive, Tech recorded its second-straight interception as senior defensive back Douglas Coleman III picked off one of Sanders’ passes. The interception was Coleman’s fourth of the season.
Off of Coleman’s interception, the Red Raiders were able to add seven points to their score, growing their lead 20-0. The touchdown came from a 14-yard pass to sophomore wide receiver KeSean Carter. The touchdown went under review but was confirmed.
Following the touchdown, Oklahoma State converted on a fourth-down attempt, but on a second attempt on fourth, redshirt freshman linebacker Xavier Benson recorded the tackle on Sanders for a turnover on downs.
Ending the first half, Oklahoma State chipped away at Tech’s lead as the Cowboys moved the ball down the field. The drive ended with a three-yard rushing touchdown by Hubbard, making the score 20-7 with four minutes left in the first half.
At the end of the first half, the Red Raiders maintained a 20-7 lead with Duffey throwing for 136 yards. Along with Duffey’s passing, four receivers recorded 20 or more receiving yards, led by Henry and Carter who both had 28 yards off of passes. Shyne led the game on the ground with 26 rushing yards. Brooks continued to lead the defense as he recorded nine total tackles and two tackles for loss while also picking up a sack. Junior defensive back trailed with eight solo tackles and two tackles for loss.
Tech started the second half with the ball and quickly moved the ball down the field. After a couple of single-digit gains, Duffey connected to senior tight end Donta Thompson for 13 yards. Redshirt freshman SaRodorick Thompson followed with a 29-yard rush. The drive ended with a 21-yard touchdown pass to junior T.J. Vasher, growing Tech’s lead 27-7.
Oklahoma State quickly answered back with a touchdown, gaining 75 yards in three plays. The drive was highlighted by a 73-yard passing touchdown to Jordan McCray. With the touchdown, Tech’s lead was cut 27-14.
Following the Cowboys’ touchdown, the Red Raiders came up short after trying for a fake field goal. On Oklahoma State’s next drive, Brooks recorded two consecutive tackles to force the Cowboys to punt.
The Red Raiders moved the ball down the field, highlighted by a 25-yard completion to redshirt freshman Erik Ezukanma. The drive ended with an eight-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Dalton Rigdon, growing Tech’s lead 34-14.
Oklahoma State answered back on its next drive with the help of 29-yard pass completion, followed by a 30-yard pass completion on the next play. Hubbard ended the drive with a three-yard rushing touchdown, cutting the Red Raiders’ lead 34-21 in the third quarter.
Tech ended the third quarter with a forced fumble. Freshman Dadrion Taylor was credited for the fumble recovery.
After the third quarter, Duffey recorded 301 passing yards as SaRodorick Thompson led the team with 51 rushing yards. Vasher led the Red Raiders with 74 receiving yards. On defense, Brooks led the team with 12 total tackles while also leading with three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Duffey led Tech’s offense down the field to start the fourth quarter with a 29-yard pass to senior RJ Turner and a 36-yard pass to Vasher. The Red Raiders could not get in the end zone, but Wolff nailed a 26-yard field goal to grow Tech’s lead 37-21 with a little under 14 minutes left of play.
Securing the upset, Duffey completed a pass to Ezukanma with a little over eight minutes left of play. Ezukanma juked the defensive back off him ran the end zone for a 56-yard touchdown. The Red Raiders then went for the two-point conversion and the completion to Vasher put Tech up 45-21.
Oklahoma State followed with an onside kick, recovering the bounced kick to have the ball with 5:12 left on the clock. The drive ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tylan Wallace, but Tech’s defense prevented the two-point conversion, keeping the score 45-35.
On Oklahoma State’s next drive, Hubbard found the end zone for his third touchdown of the game. Hubbard recorded a seven-yard rushing touchdown and then followed with a rush for the two-point conversion, cutting Tech’s lead 45-29 with a little over five minutes left in the game.
With under two minutes left in the game, Coleman recorded his second interception of the game. The interception was the defensive back's fifth of the season.
As the game concluded, Duffey threw for 424 yards and four touchdowns in his first game starting this season. Vasher led the receivers with 110 receiving yards and a touchdown. Along with Vasher, seven other Red Raiders recorded over 20 receiving yards. On the ground, SaRodorick Thompson led the team with 69 rushing yards as two other running backs recorded 25 or more rushing yards as well.
Defensively, the Red Raiders recorded 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles. Brooks led the defense with 19 total tackles, three sacks, four tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Freshman Tony Bradford also recorded a forced fumble as Coleman recorded two interceptions and Field picked off a single pass to account for Tech’s five takeaways.
Following the upset, the Red Raiders will travel to Waco, Texas to take on Baylor at 3 p.m.
