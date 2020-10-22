On Thursday, Texas Tech announced an extension on the naming rights agreement to United Supermarkets Arena, according to Tech Athletics. The chain will remain as the namesake for Tech’s facility through 2035.
Since 1996, United Supermarkets has committed more than $30 million to Tech Athletics. Now, Tech will receive an additional $16 million over the agreement term, according to Tech Athletics.
Originally, United invested $10 million into a fundraiser for what is now United Supermarkets Arena, which opened as United Spirit Arena in 1999. The last extension took place in 2014 and was worth $9.54 million. United also has provided nearly 250 scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students over the last decade, according to Tech Athletics. The scholarships have peaked $5 million to Tech and the Tech Health Sciences Center.
Last year, United was coined the “Official Supermarket” of Red Raider Athletics and the Tech Alumni Association, and that agreement will remain through 2027, according to Tech Athletics.
