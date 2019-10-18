Texas Tech’s volleyball team will travel to Waco to take on Baylor, who is currently the number one team in the nation. The game is set to start at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The Red Raiders are coming off a 3-2 win against Kansas on Wednesday. The win was the Red Raisers' first against Kansas since 2010, according to Tech Athletics. It was head coach Tony Graystone’s first win against the Jayhawks since his time at Tech as well as his 500th career victory.
Baylor has only lost two sets heading into the match against Tech and has posted a 15-0 record this season, according to Baylor Athletics.
The Red Raiders split their season series with Baylor last year after they went on the road and beat the Bears 3-1 and suffered a 3-1 loss to Baylor in Lubbock, according to Tech Athletics stats. Tech is 2-8 in its last 10 matchups with Baylor.
The Bears emphasize passing the ball as they rank fifth in the nation in assists per set as a team, led by junior Hannah Lockin who is ranked fifth in the nation in assists per set for individuals, according to NCAA stats. Fellow junior Yossiana Pressley has been on the receiving end of those assists and is ranked second in the nation in kills per set, according to the stats.
In the last matchup that Tech won, Brooke Kanas and Chandler Atwood led the team with 17 and 15 kills respectively, according to Tech stats. Allison White added five blocks. Tech held the Bears to just a .151 hitting percentage for the match, according to the stats.
Senior Emily Hill is one dig away from reaching 1,000 career digs, which she said was a personal goal of hers heading into the season.
Alex Kirby is coming off a career game against Kansas. She set career highs in assists with 53 and blocks with six, according to a press release by Tech Athletics.
The game can be followed by live stats or can be watched on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
