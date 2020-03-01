The No. 22 Texas Tech men’s basketball team will play No. 2 Baylor at 8 p.m. on Monday in Waco. Both teams are coming off losses they suffered on Saturday.
The Red Raiders went 0-2 in last week's play with losses to Oklahoma and Texas, both by double-digit margins.
The Bears suffered just their second Big 12 loss of the season against TCU on Saturday. That loss placed them second in the Big 12 standings behind Kansas and in front of Tech. Baylor can still end the season as conference champions if they win out and Kansas losses one of its final two games.
Tech lost 52-57 to Baylor on Jan. 7 in the United Supermarkets Arena. Freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey led the team in scoring, dropping 20 points followed by sophomore Kyler Edwards, who dropped 10 points.
Baylor’s leading scorer was sophomore guard Davion Mitchell. Mitchell dropped 14 points followed by senior Freddie Gillespie who dropped nine points.
Both Mitchell and junior Mark Vital were named to the NCAA Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award watch list on Tuesday.
The Bears lost the turnover battle, as they turned it over 20 times while Tech only had 13 turnovers. However, they made up for it in the rebounding battle. Baylor recorded 44 rebounds while Tech grabbed only 25. The Bears had 15 second-chance points and 14 bench points while Tech had eight second-chance points and five bench points.
Baylor had more offensive rebounds, 17, than Tech had defensive rebounds, 10. Another big factor in the game was the difference in free-throws.
Tech shot 5-12 from the charity stripe or 41.7 percent. Baylor shot 9-17 at the line or 53 percent. That four-point swing at the line coupled with the seven more second-chance points that the Bears had ended up being a difference maker.
Freshman guard Kevin McCullar, who has started the last four games the Red Raiders have played, played only three minutes in the matchup between the two teams but will be a bigger factor in this matchup.
Since starting McCullar has led the team in total rebounds. He has grabbed 24 rebounds over the last four games, averaging six per game. That number would be second on the team behind senior Chris Clarke who is averaging 6.5 rebounds per game. McCullar is also second on the team in total steals with 34, junior Davide Moretti leads Tech with 35.
Baylor’s defense allows the fewest points per game in the Big 12 according to big12sports.com. The Bears give up only 59.3 points a game. Baylor also leads the Big 12 in turnover margin with a 3.14 margin per game. Tech is right behind Baylor with a 2.59 margin.
Sophomore guard Jared Butler is third in the Big 12 in points per game. Butler is putting up 15.6 points per game on 42.1 percent shooting from the field. Butler was named to the Naismith Player of the Year Award watch list on Feb. 13 and the John R. Wooden Award watch list on Feb. 3.
Butler and Gillespie combined for 36 points in the teams last game against TCU and shot well despite the loss.
The Red Raiders lead the series all-time against Baylor with a 78-56 record, but are 28-34 all-time when played in Baylor.
