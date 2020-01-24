The Texas Tech men’s tennis team will travel to Illinois to participate in the ITA Kick-Off and will face the University of Michigan for the first match at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Tech has started its spring season undefeated 3-0 with two of the three games ending in a 4-3 victory, according to Tech Athletics. In both of those matches, sophomore Franco Ribero was the last man on the court and the difference between winning and losing.
Michigan is 2-1 overall with a 4-3 loss in its home opener match against North Carolina State, according to Michigan Athletics. The Wolverines are 2-0 on the road, defeating Washington, 7-0, and Oregon, 5-2.
Andrew Fenty and Mattias Siimar of the Wolverines are the fifth-ranked doubles team, with a perfect 3-0 record so far this season, according to Michigan Athletics.
For Tech, junior Ilgiz Valiev is the No. 69 ranked singles player while Fenty and Ondrej Styler of Michigan are ranked No. 78 and No. 94 respectively, according to Michigan Athletics.
The Red Raiders are tied with the Wolverines 1-1 all-time after a 4-3 victory in 2012 and 4-2 loss in the 2008 NCAA tournament, according to Tech Athletics.
On Saturday the Red Raiders are expected to play either The University of Illinois or Ole Miss in the second match of the Kick-Off. The time has not yet been announced.
