The No. 24 Texas Tech men’s basketball team is set to take on Oklahoma State at noon on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The last time Tech took the court, it ended with a 46-point win over TCU on Monday in United Supermarkets Arena. Guards Jahmi’us Ramsey and Davide Moretti combined for 34 points in that win, and three other Red Raiders got in the double-digits for scoring.
Oklahoma State’s last game was a 64-59 win over Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas on Tuesday. The Cowboys only made two three-pointers but ended shooting 51 percent from the field while holding Kansas State to 35 percent from the field and 31 percent from behind the arc.
These teams faced off in the first Big 12 game of the season for either team on Jan. 4. Tech won the game 85-50, which was the Red Raiders’ largest Big 12 margin of victory at the time before Monday’s win over TCU.
Head coach Chris Beard is not taking this game lightly, however. He said Oklahoma State’s last three games have been impressive, winning two of them and losing to No. 1 Baylor by one possession.
“I think an argument could be made, and I would defend it, that Oklahoma State’s playing the best basketball of their season. They’re playing some of the best basketball in all of college basketball right now,” Beard said. “They’re getting great contributions from different people on their roster, they’re playing great offense and defense.”
Ramsey and graduate transfer TJ Holyfield combined for 35 points in the win while Moretti and Terrence Shannon Jr. both added 13 points of their own. Shannon also added five rebounds but only played 17 minutes due to foul trouble. Graduate transfer Chris Clarke filled out the stat sheet, recording six points, eight assists and 10 rebounds. He led the Red Raiders in both assists and rebounds.
Tech’s defense held the Cowboys’ leading scorers Lindy Waters III and Isaac Likekele to a combined 15 points, 13 of which were scored by Waters. Oklahoma State struggled shooting the ball and finished the game shooting 29 percent from the field and 33 percent from behind the arc.
Shannon’s status for the game is unclear after suffering a possible concussion against TCU. Coach Beard said that Shannon is in concussion protocol and they are taking it step by step to ensure he is 100 percent.
For fans who cannot make the game in Stillwater, the matchup between the Red Raiders and Cowboys will be televised on CBS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.