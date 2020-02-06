The Texas Tech track and field team will depart to Albuquerque, New Mexico for the New Mexico Collegiate Classic on Friday.
Only a small group of athletes will travel to New Mexico to compete in the ABQ Convention Center to preview the future for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships, according to Tech Athletics.
Making the trip to Albuquerque will be Ruth Usoro, who is ranked third nationally in the women’s triple jump, according to Tech Athletics. Usoro broke the school record at the Red Raider Invitational by jumping 4'-3.25" or 13.49-meters. She will be competing with Chelsey Cole and Zuliat Alli this weekend.
In the men’s jump, Justin Hall and Jack Scarborough will also be traveling to Albuquerque, according to Tech Athletics. Hall is ranked second in the Big 12 in the long jump, while Scarborough sits fourth in the conference in the high jump.
On the track, sprinters Ashton O'Conner and Derrius Rodgers will be running in the 200-meter. Both men are ranked second in the conference, according to Tech Athletics. There will be no women sprinters competing from Tech this weekend due to sprinter D’jenne Egharevba running two of the programs top-10.
The New Mexico Collegiate Classic will take place on Friday and Saturday.
