The Texas Tech track and field team wrapped up the 94th annual Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays this past weekend, while freshman Grace Cunningham and sophomore Konner Wood return to Lubbock after competing in the Texas State Bobcat Invitational.
In the final of the 400-meter hurdles, senior Malik Metivier recovered from his second-place finish in the prelims to take first place with a time of 49.15 seconds, beating out Baylor’s Nathaniel Ezekiel who currently holds the fastest time in the world. With this time, Metivier set a new personal record and holds the second-fastest time in the world, according to Tech Athletics.
The women’s 4x100-meter dash team consisting of sophomore Rosemary Chukwuma, sophomore Kiah Dubarry-Gay, senior Virginia Kerley and junior Demisha Roswell came close to setting a new school record by setting the second-fastest time in program history with 43.62 seconds. With this third-place finish, the group secured a spot in Saturday’s final and was the first time since 2012 a 4x100 team hops inside the top three record list, according to Tech Athletics.
In the final, Tech came in third with a time of 43.11 seconds, according to Tech Athletics. With this time, this tandem now holds Tech’s record for the event.
Tech saw a school record set in 2005 go down in the women’s sprint medley relay with a tandem consisting of Chukwuma, Dubarry-gay, senior Knowledge Omovoh and junior Michaela Lewis. With a time of 3:45.71, the group beat the old time of 3:47.50 by almost two seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
In the men’s 200-meter invitational, Lindsey finished first overall with a time of 20.20 seconds, according to Tech Athletics. This time now sits as the second best in Tech history.
In the first round of the 100-meter hurdles, Roswell recorded a new personal record with a time of 13.01, according to Tech Athletics. This fourth-place finish qualified her for Saturday’s final and placed her at No. 5 on Tech’s all-time top 10 list.
In his outdoor debut in the men’s 800-meters, senior Moad Zahafi placed second with a time of 1:46.02, according to Tech Athletics. This time moved Zahafi into sixth on Tech’s all-time top 10 list.
In the men’s 4x100-meter dash, the tandem of senior Courtney Lindsey, Ashton O’Conner, junior Jacolby Shelton and Sophomore Terrence Jones Jr. placed third with a time of 39.12 seconds, according to Tech Athletics. This time now sits at No. 10 on Tech’s all-time top 10 list.
Senior Seasons Usual ran away with the A section of the women’s discus throw with a best mark of 58.10 meters, four meters better than the runner up, according to Tech Athletics.
In the A section of the men’s triple jump, junior Chris Welch finished first overall, according to Tech Athletics. Welch’s winning mark came on his third jump which was recorded at 16.25-meters.
In the women’s pole vault, senior Chole Wall finished second overall with her last cleared mark of 4.35-meters, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech will host the first time this outdoor season Friday and Saturday for the Masked Rider Open at Fuller Track & Field.
