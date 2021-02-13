The Texas Tech track & field team rounded out its two day meet at home on Saturday at the Texas Tech Shootout. This was their fourth home meet of the season.
Junior Lexie Price highlighted the event with the seventh fastest 600 time in Tech history, according to a Tech Athletics release. With this time, Price earned second place in the meet and now holds the seventh and tenth fastest times in the 600-yard races in program history.
Junior Peyton Ricks picked up a personal best in the 200 meter race, finishing with a time of 23.71, according to the release. Freshmen Kiah Dubarry-Gay and Simone Watkins also picked up their career best with a 24.25 and 24.33 times, respectively, in the 200m.
Freshman Sylvia Schulz ran her fastest time this season in the 600 yard race and finished with a 1:21.71 time, according to the release.
In the high jump category, sophomore Jack Scarborough cleared a 7’-0.25”, while junior Sidney Sapp jumped a 5’-9.25”, an inch-and-a-half from a personal best, according to the release.
In the triple jumps, junior Monae’ Nichols ended with a 42’-0” which was a half-inch shy from her personal best, according to the release.
Also a half-inch shy of their best was senior Jalen Seals, who finished his triple jumps with a 52’-3.25“, according to the release.
Freshman Edward Rush led the long distance category and won the 3000m and clocked 8:33.32, also his personal best, according to the release.
The Red Raiders final indoor meet of the regular season will be hosted on Friday. Viewers may watch the meet on Big 12 Now or ESPN+.
