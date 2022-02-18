The Texas Tech track field teams hosted the Jarvis Scott Open this past weekend at the Sports Performance Center. Tech had nine first-place finishes and four athletes set new personal records in their respective events, according to Tech Athletics.
In the first round of the women’s 60-meter hurdles, Tech claimed the top two spots. Sophomore Simone Watkins finished first with a time of 8.41 seconds, while sophomore Isabel Velasco finished right behind her with a time of 8.63 seconds.
In the final, Watkins picked up where she left off with a consecutive first-place finish. She finished with a time of 8.34 seconds, beating the qualifying time, according to Tech Athletics.
In the women’s 200-meter dash, freshman Madeline McElroy finished first overall and sets a new personal record with a time of 24.48 seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Chloe Wall set a new personal record in the women’s pole vault, clearing a height of 4.36-meters. Wall set this mark on her third, and final jump, beating out Baylor’s Tuesdi Tidwell, according to Tech Athletics.
In the women’s 600-yard race, junior Michaela Lewis finished first overall and sets a new personal record with a time of1:21.08, according to Tech Athletics.
In the men’s 200m dash, junior Adam Clayton finished second with a time of 20.86 seconds. This gave Clayton a new personal record in this event, according to Tech Athletics.
“Four PRs, it just gives us so much confidence,” head coach Wes Kittley said. “Adam Clayton in that 200 never broken 21 you know, he was fighting to go to Big 12, it’s like an opportunity to go to the meet and then Chole wall. Hopefully, we’re going into conference now feeling way more confident.”
Tech claimed the top two spots in the men’s 800-meter race. Sophomore Marco Vilca finished in front with a time of 1:47.97, followed by junior Sven Cepus who recorded a time of 1:58.27.
“We planned to run, Moad was gonna be the rabbit and he ran Perfect,” kittley said. “And those guys [Vilca, Cepus] were told to stay right on him and they did. We had a plan and they executed it masterfully, and I was just so proud of that.”
In the first round of the men’s 60-meter hurdles, Tech had three runners advance to the final round. Senior Taylor Rooney finished first in his heat, as well as first overall with a time of 7.88 seconds, according to Tech Athletics.
In the women’s weight throw, Tech took the two top spots. Senior Seasons Usual finished first overall with her best distance of 21.53-meters coming on her third throw, while senior Kayli Johnson finished second with her best distance of 19.21-meters coming on her first throw, according to Tech Athletics.
Senior Gabe Oladipo finished first in the men’s weight throw with his best distance coming on his third throw, where he threw for 21.47-meters, according to Tech Athletics.
“We know it’s gonna be a battle,” Kittley said. “Our conference is really strong and we know it’s gonna be a battle with two or three teams there for the championship and I feel like we gave ourselves a chance tonight to kind of get that little extra boost going into that meet and I’m looking forward to a great competition.”
Tech will travel to Ames, Iowa next weekend Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 to compete in the Big 12 Indoor championships.
