The Texas Tech track and field programs host the Masked Rider open this Friday and Saturday at Fuller Track & Field.
In the first outdoor ranking of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association poll, both teams round out the top 5, according to Tech Athletics. The women received their highest outdoor ranking at No. 2, while the men’s team was slotted in at No. 5. Tech is one of three teams in the nation that has both its men’s and women’s teams ranked inside the top 5.
“I’m so proud of both the men and women being ranked so high,” head coach Wes Kittley said. “This has been a really fun year; the women have improved so much, and our men’s team has been solid for years. We’re all pulling for each other, and it just makes our whole culture of our team just so much more fun.”
Tech saw two records break in last weekend’s Texas Relays. The 4x100-meter relay team recorded a time of 43.11 seconds, beating the previous record of 43.53 seconds set in 2012. Senior Monae’ Nichols knocked down the other record in the women’s long jump, registering 6.80-meters and beating her teammate senior Ruth Usoro’s 2021 record of 6.76-meters, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior Chris Welch is coming off an eventful weekend, currently sitting atop the NCAA leaderboard for the men’s triple jump with 16.25-meters, according to Tech Athletics. Welch was injured for much of the indoor season and was able to make his outdoor debut last weekend.
“I was excited to see that mark,” Welch said. “I knew I wasn’t gonna be my best coming in, but I just chose to trust the trainers here and they did a great job getting me physically ready. Mentally I knew where I was at, where I was gonna be, and I knew outdoors I was gonna do something great.”
Senior Kayli Johnson also made some noise last weekend in the women’s shot put with a new personal record throw of 17.62-meters, according to Tech Athletics. This is currently the second-best mark in the nation and the second year in a row she has set a new personal record and thrown over 17-meters at the Texas Relays.
“It’s the weather and just the inside of just wanting to beat Texas and come out on top at their place,” Johnson said. “So, it’s just all that combined and just the heart of being a Texas Tech fan to go out and compete at that level, at that place is special.”
Senior Courtney Lindsey placed first in the men’s 200-meter last weekend, according to Tech Athletics. With a time of 20.20 seconds, Lindsey now holds the tenth spot in Tech’s top 10 list of wind-aided 200 times.
In last week’s meet, Tech’s men’s 4x100-meter team produced a time of 39.12 seconds which is the tenth fastest time in school history, according to Tech Athletics.
This will be the first home meet of the outdoor season, and Kittley said he was excited to compete in front of Red Raider Nation.
“There is nothing like running at home, I mean to me, I love this place indoors and outdoors,” Kittley said. “If you look at our national qualifying marks, you will see that 50 to 60 percent of the time they’re at home. So, I’m proud to be able to host meets at home and It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.