Texas Tech track and field participated in day one of the Big 12 Championship on Friday.
Tech women’s track and field finished in first place through day one while the men finished in second place.
On the women’s side, junior Ruth Usoro led the way with a top mark of 21’9”, according to Tech Athletics. Her triple jump outing was not without drama, as Usoro battled with Texas’ Tara Davis down the stretch.
Usoro’s jumped the 11th-farthest long jump in NCAA history, according to Tech Athletics. This was also a current NCAA lead, a meet record and school record.
In further field events, junior Seasons Usual unloaded her career best 68’-8”, according to Tech Athletics, on just her second throw to win her the event. But she continued to further her best, and threw 70’10” for the Big 12 Championship record, to gain the second-place spot in Tech history. She also holds the ninth-furthest in the NCAA.
For the men, senior Gabe Oladipo dominated the throwing events , completing the Tech sweep with a throw that landed five feet ahead of the next-furthest marksman, according to Tech Athletics. He threw 21.16m.
On the track, senior Jalen Seals earned the gold medal in the long jump with a 7.69 launch, according to Tech Athletics.
Takieddine Hedeilli and Owen Likins earned automatic bids into Saturday’s final with a tandem, top-three finish in the mile, according to Tech Athletics, they then competed in the 1,000m event, where they again earned advancement to the final.
Day two of the Big 12 Championship will begin with multis at 11 a.m. Track and field will begin at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. All events will be available for stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+
