Texas Tech track and field rounded out its stint at the Texas Relays in Austin on Saturday.
A highlight of the weekend on the track came from Tech's women's 4x400 relay team, who, according to Tech Athletics, ran its fastest time in seven years.
But on the individual side, it was no question as to who stood out in the field portion of the meet.
Ruth Usoro and Monae' Nichols both shattered the standing school records in long jump, according to Tech Athletics.
For Usoro, a 6.76m mark topped her performances, a length that no other Red Raider in program history has even come within a foot of.
For Nichols, a 6.54m jump, to also cement her place in the record books.
Tech discuss thrower Seasons Usual also dominated her respective event as the top thrower in college, throwing 56.16m.
Jadsia Warden, Sara Limp, Amanda Crawford and Lexye Price all had a share in the team's 3:32.85 finish.
In the individual, long distance events, Tech head track and field coach Wes Kittley presented four runners in the 800m.
Joanna Archer led, and won her heat with a time of 2:08.18, according to Tech Athletics. Her time was good for a third-place overall finish. Individually, though, a personal record.
On the men's side, Sven Cepus and Marco Vilca led the way on the 400m. Vilca's time was 53.60, good for second-best in the final. For Cepus, a 55.15 time.
For Tech, it was a flurry of personal bests.
For Price, prior to her relay, set a personal record in the 400H with a 58.05, according to Tech Athletics, she has only gone sub-60 one other time in her career.
Jack Scarborough tied his indoor high jump personal best with a clearance of 2.12m, according to Tech Athletics.
Tech track and field will now turn its focus to Waco, for a one-day trip beginning Saturday, April 3 at the Baylor Invitational.
