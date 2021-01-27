In 2019, the Texas Tech track and field program made history with a national championship.
Despite COVID-19 cutting the following year short, the Red Raiders are continuing right where they left off in 2019.
The off-season can be a grueling process, but Tech has made the most of its break, surpassing school and personal bests set in 2019. This is a direct reflection of off-season work ethic.
For junior sprinter Courtney Lindsey, work ethic fuels success.
“We were expecting a fast 200 because we’d seen his work ethic in practice,” head track and field coach Wes Kittley said.
Tech’s newcomer ran the 60-meter dash in 6.59 seconds, followed by a 20.45-second 200-meter sprint, according to Tech Athletics. Both events imprinted Lindsey’s name in the global leaderboards. For the 60, third in the world; for his 200, the number one spot in the world.
“Going inside the meet I knew exactly what I can do from practicing all fall,” Lindsey said.
But the work ethic resides across the program as well.
One of the main contributors to their success is how hard they work in practice not only individually but against each other.
Lindsey said practices are extremely competitive, and the culture even aided his decision to go to Tech.
“We go at each other at practice, its very, very competitive,” Lindsey said. “When I came on my first visit here, I was like, ‘yeah, this is definitely the place for me.’”
But for a program as successful as Tech’s, the work ethic goes down the line.
Big 12 Athlete of the Week, junior jumper Ruth Usoro, jumped the second-longest triple jump in NCAA women’s history with a 46’-10.25” (14.28m) mark, according to Tech Athletics. This happened on her first jump of the season.
But her work started with sacrifice nearly one month in advance.
The Nigeria native opted to forego a visit back to her home country for Christmas, Kittley said, and instead stayed at Tech over winter break to work on her triple jump, and it paid off. Kittley said graduate student runner Takieddine Hedeilli stayed to work as well.
“It has a lot to do with how they stayed here and trained over Christmas most the time, didn’t take off much … Those two were off the charts as far as I’m concerned in terms of dedication to the sport,” Kittley said. “Ruth is the same way, Ruth stayed here.”
The stellar outings by Usoro, Lindsay and Hedeilli at Tech’s first meet were only part of the equation, as the Red Raiders remained successful on multiple fronts.
In fact, Tech’s success to open the year placed both the men’s and women’s groups in the national top 10, according to USTFCCCA. They ranked the men as No. 6 in the country, and the women as No. 8 in the country.
So far, the men have garnered 98.52 points on the season, according to Tech Athletics, with Hedeilli contributing 23.62 points after a world leading 1:45.98 time in the 800m.
Lindsey’s 200-meter run and 60-meter run would tally up to 42.92, nearly half of the Red Raiders’ total.
But off the track, Tech is excelling as well.
In the high jump, sophomore jumper Jack Scarborough registered a 7’-0.5” (2.15m) clearance good for 14.78 points, and senior thrower Gabe Oladipo broke his own school record for the third time in a row with a 72’-9.75” (22.19m) weight throw worth 14.21 points, according to Tech Athletics.
The No. 8 ranked women totaled 90.78 points in their starting mark. Usoro leads the way with 39.33 points, according to Tech Athletics.
In the second meet, Usoro sat out for the women to rest, according to Kittley, but in her absence, junior jumper Monae’ Nichols stepped up to the plate.
At the Red Raider Invitational, Tech’s second meet of the year, Nichols jumped 22’-1.75” (6.75m), according to Tech Athletics, a school record and an even more monumental 11th best in NCAA history.
“It was very crazy to me. I had chills, my hair was standing up; I still can’t believe it right now,” Nichols said.
Nichols’ jump earned her Big 12 Athlete of the Week honors, the second-straight for Tech, with Usoro earning the same honors one week prior.
Nichols’ jump also gave the Red Raiders an additional 23.83 points to their total, according to Tech Athletics.
Junior high jumper Sidney Sapp and freshman long jumper Virginia Kerley also tacked on points with 5.37 and 4.35, respectively, following their outings.
The pattern for the women is success in field events, one that Kittley has taken early notice of.
“We had some outstanding field events,” Kittley said. “Just really proud of our field events … Really pleased with those marks, of course.”
Following the second meet, the Red Raiders had five student-athletes in just seven days become world leaders in individual events, according to Tech Athletics. But for many, like Nichols and Usoro, this is just the beginning.
“I just know I can do a lot better. There’s a lot of things I can change to get a further mark,” Nichols said. “I know I had more on the inside of me … This is not the end of it.”
The Red Raiders will take on their next meet at home once again in the Texas Tech Invitational and Multis.
The meet will begin Friday at 11 a.m. with multis, and field events will follow at 3:30 p.m. Running events will end the day, beginning at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, multis will begin at 10 a.m., followed by track and field at noon.
