Texas Tech track and field competed in its first home meet since the 2019 season at the Masked Rider Open on Friday. Multis also competed, but a few states over in Arizona.
Field events led the way, with Seasons Usual garnering the second-longest discuss throw in program history, according to Tech Athletics, and also the second-farthest in the NCAA this season.
Usual threw 59.70m to round out her Masked Rider Open debut.
In the men's throws, Gabe Oladipo shined once again with a 57.56m mark, the second time Oladipo has ever thrown over 57m in his career, according to Tech Athletics.
And for Tech, field events were successful across the board.
Werner Bouwer and Maria Sotomayer stood out in javelin, with Bouwer throwing 68.30m, good for second-longest in the conference this season, according to Tech Athletics, a 42.96m throw earned Sotomayer second place.
Over in Arizona, Callie Jones cleared 19 feet for the second time in her career, according to Tech Athletics, she jumped 5.97m in the long jump. This was also her longest outdoor jump. In the heptathlon, she garnered a personal best 5,577 points.
The weekend, however, has just begin for Tech track and field, with an 8 a.m. start on Saturday led by the 10,000m runs. The remainder of the meet will begin at 1 p.m.
