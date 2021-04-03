Texas Tech track and field took to Waco on Saturday for a one-day meet at the Baylor Invitational.
On the field, senior Gabe Oladipo stood out, notching a personal record in just his third discuss event of the season with a 58.57m throw, according to Tech Athletics, only four throwers this season have eclipsed Oladipo's mark.
Redshirt junior Braden Darrow notched his lifetime best in the outdoor shot put with a mark of 17.15m, according to Tech Athletics. His throw was just the fourth time throwing further than 17 meters.
As for the track portion, a duo of personal bests from Courtney Lindsey and Keion Sutton headlined the men's 100m event. In his season debut, Lindsey clocked a 10.33 for a third-place finish, according to Tech Athletics, his fastest time in two years. Sutton also had the same time, earning him a personal best as well.
Tech track and field will now turn their focus to a Lubbock event at the Masked Rider open, their first home event since 2019. It will take place next Friday, April 9, and Saturday, April 10.
