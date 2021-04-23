Texas Tech welcomed a host of schools to its campus for the Texas Tech Open on Friday. But at the same time, another part of the program competed in Iowa on the same day.
Field events stood out early for the Red Raiders, with the discuss tandem of Gabe Oladipo (Men's) and Seasons Usual (Women's) sweeping their respective events.
For Oladipo, a 56.71 discuss mark won him gold. And from an individual standpoint, Oladipo's throw was the third farthest on his career, according to Tech Athletics.
Usual also stood out, winning her event with the second-best mark of her career, according to Tech Athletics. She threw 57.38m, which is also good for 8th best in America.
But for Red Raiders, there program was separated. While some were in Lubbock, a select group of others were hundreds of miles away in Des Moines, Iowa, where they participated at the Drake Relays.
Graduate student Takieddine Hedeilli made the most of his trip, securing a Tech program record in the 1500m, according to Tech Athletics. His time was 3:41.60; it also resulted in a fourth-place finish for the indoor All-American.
In Lubbock, day two of the Texas Tech Open will commence at 3 p.m. on Saturday; field events will open the meet. At 5 p.m., running events will take place.
