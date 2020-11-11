In 2019, The Texas Tech Track and Field team made history on June 7, 2019, when they won the first NCAA Championship in Tech Athletics history. Now, they garner a well-rounded, accomplished recruiting class for the 2021 season.
Led by head coach Wes Kittley, who has held the reigns of the program for over two decades, the Track and Field program has been on a nationally-recognized recruiting trail.
In line with any program, recruits tend to gravitate toward successful programs. For Kittley and the Red Raider track team, there is no short of success.
Under Kittley, the program has garnered 28 NCAA Champions, 257 First Team All-Americans, 13 Olympians and several more prestigious honors, according to Tech Athletics.
Now, the program is reaping the rewards of national-level success from all over the world in top-tier recruits.
From Lagos, Nigeria, is the newest Red Raider, Onaara Obamuwagun. Known for the triple jump, Obamuwagun took her talents to South Plains College to compete in her first collegiate events.
She showed her ability quickly as she broke the school record in her first outing with a 43’ 3.75” jump, according to South Plains’ website. After her jump, she tabbed her name second all-time on the junior college record list and earned USTFCCCA National Athlete of the week following.
On a national scale, Obamuwagun was a U-20 Nigerian and African triple jump champion, while also earning an NCJAA indoor TJ championship, according to Tech Athletics. Now, Obamuwagun will continue her decorated career in red and black.
Another out of country talent, Marco Vilca, will join Tech as a transfer from St. Augustin De Aregupa. He was born in Arequipa, Peru.
The distance runner excels in the 400 meter and the 800 meter events. On a national scale, he has won a litter of events.
First place in the South American U-20 Championships and a pair of second place finished in the South American Indoor Championships are just a few of Vilca’s honors.
One of the youngest signees, Mara Hering, is traveling to Lubbock from McGregor high school.
As a high jump specialist, Hering has revealed her potential in a very limited amount of time. In fact, she is Texas’ reigning 3A high jump champion after starting her career in 2019, according to Tech Athletics.
She also is the No. 5-ranked high jumper in the nation with a career best of 5’-8”.
The next addition to the Track and Field program will come from their Big 12 counterpart, Baylor.
Jalen Seals, the Fort Worth native, will be a Red Raider in 2021.
Seals is a nine-time Big 12 scorer as a triple and long jump competitor.
According to Tech Athletics, Seals has numerous NCAA meet experience. His personal best for triple jump is 51’-11.75”, and for long jump is 25’-3.5”.
Next, for men’s high jump, Tech is acquiring the best 4A high jumper in the state of Washington in Cole Omlin.
The Ferris High School product, however, is versatile across all jumping events. He has competed in high jump, triple jump and long jump, while collecting top-tier finishes in all.
Omlin jumped 6’-7” in high jump, 47’-4” in triple jump and 22’-10.75” in long jump, according to Tech Athletics.
The versatile jumper will give Tech options, while providing a unique skillset for Big 12 competition.
One of the most efficient, victorious hurdlers in NJCAA, Demisha Roswell, will round out her journey from Kingston, Jamaica, to New Mexico Junior College and take the next step to Lubbock.
The hurdler, according to Tech Athletics, has won a title at every NJCAA Championship meet she has been part of.
Another high school product, Grace Cunningham, is the fourth jumper that will sign to Tech for 2021.
Cunningham adds more versatility with the ability to switch between high jump and long jump.
The current senior comes from Silverado High School, but was born in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Tech’s jumping unit has grown tremendously with the 2021 signing class so far.
The Red Raider Track and Field program will take another stride toward a national title with the addition of numerous signees.
