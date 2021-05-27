The Red Raiders Big 12 Tournament game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs has been postponed to Friday, May 28, due to inclement weather in Oklahoma City.
Tech is coming off a game one win against the Baylor Bears, who were eliminated Thursday morning. The Horned Frogs beat the Kansas State Wildcats on Wednesday, May 27.
The two teams will play in the eighth game of the tournament on Friday and neither team will be eliminated following game eight on Friday.
Redshirt senior LHP Patrick Monteverde will start the game for the Red Raiders.
