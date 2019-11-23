After a loss at home to Texas Christian earlier in the season, the Texas Tech volleyball team defeated TCU 3-2 in the last regular season match on the road this year.
In the first set, the Red Raiders and Horned Frogs had a close match but ultimately TCU prevailed and won 25-22, according to a Tech Athletics news release. During the set, junior Allison White, freshman Caitlin Dugan and sophomore Alex Kirby all posted multiple kills.
Tech retaliated in the second set and won 25-20, according to the release. Sophomore Katy Northcut started the match with an ace to give the Red Raiders an early lead, according to the release. Three straight kills from Brooke Kanas continued Tech’s momentum and two final kills from Kanas and White ended the set.
The Horned Frogs clinched the third set with a 26-24 score to regain the lead 2-1, according to the release.
In set four, the Red Raiders came back and won 25-23 to tie the score 2-2 to force a fifth set, according to the release. In the beginning, TCU had the momentum with a three-point lead, but Tech responded with a pair of kills from Hill and Kanas to take the lead. A service error from the Horned Frogs gave the Red Raiders the win in the fourth set.
During the final set of the game, the Red Raiders recorded 15 points compared to TCU’s 11 to win the game, according to the release. Hill started it off with a point and with the help of her teammates, Tech was the first team to reach eight points in the set. After that, the teams tied the score eight different times. Kanas’ fourth kill of the set gave the Red Raiders the win on the road.
By the end of the game, Kanas and Hill both had 19 kills while Dugan had 14, according to the release. Junior Emerson Solano led defensively with 16 digs while Kirby had a career-high of 58 assists.
The Red Raiders will move on to face Kansas State at 1p.m. next Saturday in United Supermarket Arena. The Red Raiders will celebrate the seniors in the final match of the season.
