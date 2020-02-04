The Texas Tech men’s basketball team took on Oklahoma at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders won 69-61 to improve to 14-8 (5-4 Big 12).
Senior forward TJ Holyfield remained hot from the three-point line after hitting three against Kansas in Saturday’s 78-75 loss. He hit two threes in the first half, leading the team with eight points at the halftime break. Holyfield finished the game with a team-high 21 points, which matches his season-high for points in a game.
Sophomore guard Kyler Edwards praised Holyfield’s shot late in the game to push Tech’s lead to five and his confidence in the last few games.
“That was a big momentum play,” Edwards said. “I mean the work (Holyfield) puts in, I already know he’s confident.”
Tech head coach Chris Beard also praised Holyfield’s recent play.
“There’s a lot of players around college basketball that can have good games when you start getting into the next neighborhood of player is when you can have consistency,” Beard said. “I thought Holyfield’s played really good. I think Holyfield has proven that he’s not only a Big 12 player but one of the better guys in our league when he settles down and plays the way he can.”
Freshman guard Kevin McCullar was back in the lineup for Tech after missing the last two games with a concussion he suffered in the Kentucky game. McCullar provided a spark off the bench in the first half recording four rebounds and six points in just eight minutes. Three of his points came right before the half when he drained a three to cut the Sooners' lead to one.
McCullar went on to lead the team in rebounds with seven and had the highest plus/minus on the team with a plus 14.
Edwards stuffed the stat sheet recording seven points, three rebounds and three assists in the first half. He ended with 17 points, five rebounds and three assists.
The Sooners' leading scorer, junior forward Brady Manek, put up 13 points in the first half to help Oklahoma grab the lead at the half. Manek, who averages around 15 points per game, finished with 19 points on 8-14 shooting from the field.
Freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey finished the game with 13 points on 5-10 shooting while junior guard Davide Moretti ended with 11 points, despite shooting just 30 percent from the field.
Oklahoma attempted just six free throws all game, only one of them coming in the second half. Kristian Doolittle averages around 14 points per game but was held to eight points on 4-7 shooting. Doolittle affected the game in other ways though, grabbing 11 rebounds and getting two steals.
Freshman guard Terrence Shannon Jr. struggled a bit scoring only one point on just one attempted field goal. He made two early assists in the second half to give Tech the lead, however.
The Red Raiders ended the game on a 5-0 run to finish the game strong.
Tech will travel to Austin next to take on Texas at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.