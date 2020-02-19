The Texas Tech men’s basketball team played Kansas State at 8 p.m. on Wednesday in United Supermarkets Arena. Tech won 69-62 thanks to Moretti, Ramsey and Edwards combining for 49 points and making eight three-pointers.
The Red Raiders improved to 17-9 (8-5 Big 12) after the win, as Kansas State fell to 9-17 (2-11 Big 12) and is now on a six-game losing streak.
Both head coach Chris Beard and junior guard Davide Moretti knew the importance of this game coming off a three-point loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday.
“Everything we thought the game would be and that’s a team that can beat anybody in the country on any given night, tough game for us tonight I think we understood what was at stake,” Beard said. “We didn’t play our best game but I thought when it mattered most we dug in and we had some separation. We didn’t want to be in a one-possession game with (Kansas State) and coach Webber tonight.”
Moretti supported Beard’s statements calling the game a must-win following the loss on Saturday.
“We call it a must-win, our backs were against the wall and we knew we had to play our best game because in this league every team is good and we know that," Moretti said. "I think we did a pretty good job in preparation and did two days of practice really hard."
Freshman guard Kevin McCullar earned his first career start in place of freshman Terrence Shannon Jr, who played and made an impact right away. He recorded five points and an offensive board in the first few minutes of the game.
Beard said the lineup change had nothing to do with what Shannon, who only played eight minutes, but it dealt more with the fact that McCullar deserved the right to start. McCullar finished the game with nine points, six rebounds and four steals leading the team in rebounds and steals.
Moretti talked about McCullar’s play tonight and how good he is at the role he plays for Tech following the win.
“(McCullar’s) a great player, he gives us energy that’s the biggest thing we gotta have from him and he had four steals, he played great defense and only had like two turnovers," Moretti said. "That’s his role and he did a pretty good job at it."
The Red Raiders went into halftime with a 30-27 lead after the Wildcats went on a 10-2 run to end the half.
Tech committed 11 first-half turnovers and shot 27 percent from the three-point line. Seven of those turnovers were the result of the Wildcats stealing the ball. Kansas State had nine first-half turnovers with Tech stealing five of those balls, McCullar had three of those steals.
The rebounding was even in the first half with the Red Raiders grabbing just two more boards than the Wildcats. Tech had 10 made field goals with eight of them coming off assists while Kansas State had 11 made field goals and just three assists.
Tech was able to find better shots in the second half, improving their three-point shooting up to 38 percent for the game after going 5-10 in the second half. The Red Raiders finished the game shooting 50 percent from the field and assisted on 18 of their 23 made field goals.
Tech turned the ball over 18 times against the Wildcats, but Kansas State committed 16 turnovers of their own to even the differential out a bit.
Kansas State’s guard Cartier Diarra caused a momentum-shifting play late in the second half. Diarra intercepted a pass and then tried for a flashy windmill dunk on the other end. He missed the dunk and Moretti hit a three at the other end to complete the five-point swing. Moretti said it was a crucial moment in the game and the team responded well.
“It was a big-time moment in the game, I think we were up two then went up five," Moretti said. "I think the game changed right there, I thought it was a crucial moment in the game and we responded pretty well after that."
Diarra finished with 10 points but did not play after missing the dunk. Kansas State’s forwards Xavier Sneed and Antonio Gordon scored 29 points and shot efficiently from the field going 11-19 and hitting four three-pointers combined.
Tech's starters combined for all but two of the team's final 69 points in the game with guard Chris Clarke scoring the other two points on a field goal in the first half.
Thanks to his four-steal performance, McCullar is now third on the team in steals behind Ramsey and Moretti who have 31 and 33 steals, respectively, after Wednesday night’s game.
Tech will get back on the court at 5 p.m. on Saturday against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa for the start of a two-game road stretch.
