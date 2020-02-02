As the Texas Tech baseball team’s season gets closer and closer, the Big 12 announced its preseason rankings and Preseason All-Big 12 team.
The Red Raiders were predicted to finish first in the conference by the Big 12 coaches. With Tech ranking at the top of the standings, it marks the third-straight year to be voted at the top of the conference.
Along with topping the preseason standings, six Red Raiders were named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, leading the conference in selections.
Highlighting the six selections was junior outfielder Dylan Neuse who was one of three players in the Big 12 to be a unanimous decision. Neuse was also one of three outfielders to make the list after posting a .298 batting average last season. He also recorded 73 hits, 58 runs, 51 RBI and eight home runs, including two grand slams.
Claiming one of the five infield spots was senior second baseman Brian Klein. Last season, Klein posted a .315 batting average while recording a career-high 81 hits, 54 runs and 57 RBI. After losing Cameron Warren and Josh Jung to the MLB Draft, Klein will provide veteran leadership in the infield.
Along with Neuse and Klein, junior Braxton Fulford claimed one of the two catcher spots on the Preseason All-Big 12 team. Fulford earned 57 starts from behind the plate last season. In his 2019 campaign, Fulford posted a .298 batting average while recording 57 hits, 35 runs, 34 RBI and four home runs.
Of Tech’s pitching staff, sophomore RHP Micah Dallas, redshirt sophomore RHP Clayton Beeter and senior RHP John McMillon claimed three of the seven pitching selections. With the three being named as Preseason All-Big 12 pitchers, Tech tied Oklahoma with the most pitchers selected to the team.
Dallas was one of Tech’s starters on the mound last season, being the only Power-Five freshman to record seven wins and no losses. Dallas ended the season with a 7-2 record at the mound, posting a 4.03 ERA in 76 innings pitched. He also ranked second on the team with 84 strikeouts, the most of all freshman pitchers on the team.
With McMillon staying at Tech for his senior season despite being selected in the MLB Draft, the Preseason All-Big 12 selection comes after he was one of the Red Raiders’ more reliable relievers. McMillon posted a 3.40 ERA after pitching in 47.2 innings, striking 67 batters out last season.
The final Red Raider to be selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 was Beeter. He was also a part of Tech’s bullpen, posting a 3.48 ERA after pitching in 20.2 innings. Of his 20 innings pitched, Beeter struck 40 batters.
