The Red Raiders defeated the Army Black Knights 6-3 at home on Friday in game one of the Regional Round.
Freshman shortstop Cal Conley led the way for Tech’s offense. Conley blasted two home runs in the contest, the first of which was a two-run blast in the third inning to give the Red Raiders their first lead of the game. They led 3-2 after three.
He finished the game having gone 2/4 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Freshman right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton got the start for Tech. He entered the game coming off back-to-back scoreless outings against Kansas and Kansas State.
Hampton would oppose Army’s Anthony Loricco in the start. Loricco had an ERA of 4.68 in 50.0 innings of work heading into the matchup. It was his eleventh start of the season.
The Black Knights jumped out in front just four batters into the game, Hampton locked in and allowed no more earned runs in the outing. In the end, he went 6.0 innings, striking out seven batters and walking just one.
“He's just in a really good spot,” said head coach Tim Tadlock postgame on Hampton’s recent hot streak. “He's been in a really good spot for about the last month and you can see it coming, and he's, you know, he's a very talented young man and we really felt like six would be the minimum today”.
Junior utility man Kurt Wilson started the game in center field, relegating freshman outfielder Dillon Carter to the bench. Wilson had made his last couple of appearances for the Red Raiders as a relief pitcher.
Wilson finished the game with one hit and one run scored. He scored that run in the fourth inning when he was brought home on a towering two-run home run by junior catcher Braxton Fulfrod. That homer made it 5-2.
The Black Knights scored the last run of the game in the top of the fifth inning off a Jeremiah Adams solo-home run.
That home run was off of Tech senior reliever Connor Queen. Queen would pitch 2.0 innings before sophomore Micah Dallas came in for the save opportunity.
Dallas came into the game and shut down the Army offense in just 11 pitches to clinch the game for Tech.
“It always feels good,” said Coach Tadlock on the series-opening win. “You can enjoy it over dinner, and then you gotta move on and, you know, it's good, it's a better feeling than alternative, that's for sure”.
The Red Raiders will go on to face the winner of Friday night’s No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins vs. No. 3 seed North Carolina Tar Heels game.
Redshirt senior Patrick Monteverde will be the Red Raiders’s starter in that game.
Tech’s next game will be played at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park at 8 p.m. Saturday.
