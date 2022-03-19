The No. 3 Red Raiders will play the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament Round of 32, hosted at the Viejas Arena in San Diego, California.
Tech enters Sunday’s matchup coming off of a record-setting 97-62 victory over Montana State, ready to face an Notre Dame team playing its third game in five days.
"We know we are capable of much more," super-senior Bryson Williams said after scoring 20 points in the win over Montana State. "We're just gonna keep harping on that, watch a lot of film, get back to the drawing board and pull that out of us. We have a lot of potential and we wan to capitalize on all of that."
The Irish’s First Four battle with Rutgers University extended well past midnight with two overtime periods, and after a short rest their players were traveling from Dayton, Ohio to San Diego for a midday game against the University of Alabama.
Notre Dame’s contest against the Crimson Tide featured 11 lead changes and three Irish players played at least 35 minutes. Only seven Notre Dame players saw the floor for the second consecutive game, and Irish head coach Mike Brey will likely be in a similar situation against Tech.
Irish senior guard Cormac Ryan made seven three pointers and shot 10-13 from the field for a season-high 29 points, the most points scored by an Irish player since 2017, according to Notre Dame Athletics.
Super-senior Paul Atkinson Jr. led the Irish with eight rebounds while also recording a game-high four steals and Notre Dame’s lone block. Atkinson also committed a team-high five turnovers.
The only Irish player to score more than Atkinson but less than Ryan was freshman guard Blake Wesly with 18 points in 27 minutes. Blake was the first rookie in the country this season to reach 450 points, 100 rebounds, 75 assists, 40 steals and 50 successful three-pointers, according to Notre Dame Athletics.
Notre Dame played a physical game against Alabama — both teams scoring 34 points from the paint — but the Irish gained an advantage from shooting 10-11 from the line while Alabama only made four free throws in seven attempts.
On the other hand, Tech held Montana State to a season-low 16 points in the paint, Tech's 16th opponent in 23 games to record their season-low in paint points against the Red Raiders.
However, Tech's head basketball coach Mark Adams said the key to Tech's win over the Bobcats was their efficient outside shooting,
"Anytime you're shooting the ball well it's hard for me to take any credit for that," Adams said. "When they're shooting the ball ... winning comes a lot easier and you don't have to rely on that defense as much. If we could shoot the ball Sunday and throughout the tournament then we're gonna be in great shape."
While Tech’s 35-point win over Montana State set program records, defending champion No. 1 Baylor University defeated No. 16 Norfolk State University 85-49, a 36-point margin.
Baylor wasn’t the only other Big 12 team to advance to the Round of 32, though. Six teams from the conference were given NCAA Tournament bids, and all six of them beat their first round opponent.
Kansas University and Texas Christian University both won by 27 points, while the University of Texas (+8) and Iowa State University (+5) were the only Big 12 teams that won by single-digits.
According to ESPN, the six Big 12 teams combined to outscore their opponents by 138 points, the best scoring margin by a conference in any round in tournament history.
#MarchMadness This weekend's games involving Big 12 teams:SAT 11:10 am - 1 Baylor vs 8 UNCSAT 1:40 pm - 1 Kansas vs 9 ChreightonSUN 5:10 pm - 11 Iowa St vs 3 WisconsinSUN 6:10 pm - 3 TTU vs 11 Notre DameSUN 7:40 pm - 6 Texas vs 3 PurdueSUN 8:40 pm - 9 TCU vs 1 Arizona— Bishop Van Buren (@BishopVB_DT) March 19, 2022
With a win over Notre Dame on Sunday, Tech will play the victor of No. 2 Duke University's matchup against No. 7 Michigan State in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco on Thursday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
